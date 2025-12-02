  1. Residential Customers
Swiss Cup Underdog knocks out Winterthur ++ GC scraps to victory

Patrick Lämmle

2.12.2025

Three games are on the program on Tuesday: Lausanne-Ouchy welcomes Winterthur and GC is the guest of SC Cham. In addition, the two Challenge League teams SLO and Xamax will face off.

02.12.2025, 18:59

02.12.2025, 21:53

FC Winterthur is eliminated from the Swiss Cup in the round of 16. The bottom team in the Super League lost 1-0 at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

Lausanne-Ouchy, a solid second division team, was too strong for Winterthur. The Vaud side, fifth in the Challenge League, scored after an hour through their top scorer Warren Caddy. The success was not stolen, there was no sign of a difference in class.

FCW, who won in Lucerne at the weekend, were unable to translate their success in the league into a dominant performance in the cup. The pressure phases of Patrick Rahmen's team were too rare. Francis Momoh came closest to equalizing with a shot off the post in the 72nd minute and Andrin Hunziker in stoppage time, free standing in front of an almost empty goal.

GC advance to the quarter-finals

GC put the pedal to the metal right from the start against SC Cham and led 2-0 after just 21 minutes thanks to two dream goals from Ullmann and Abels. Cham subsequently had chances to score, but were unable to capitalize on them. This only changed in the second minute of stoppage time, when Joel Ris converted a penalty to make it 1-2, but in the end the Hoppers prevailed.

The cup round of 16 at a glance

