Xherdan Shaqiri wants to maintain his flawless record in the finals Keystone

FC Basel will enter the 100th Swiss Cup final on Sunday afternoon against FC Biel as the big favorites. Captain Xherdan Shaqiri therefore warns against overconfidence.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Underestimating the opponent is the most dangerous thing," emphasized the Basel captain at the media conference on Saturday. The key for his team on Sunday is to deliver their performance. "Then we'll be difficult to stop." "I've never lost a final in my life. It should and must stay that way," said the Super League's top scorer.

Even though two Super League clubs, Lugano and Young Boys, failed to beat the third division side from Biel, an exploit in the final is unlikely from a historical perspective. Only once before has a lower league team - FC Sion in 2006 against Young Boys - managed to win the Cup. Biel is the first third division team ever to reach the cup final. "That deserves a lot of respect," emphasizes Shaqiri.

Shaqiri and coach Fabio Celestini are warned, they know what to expect. Both have already seen the club from the Promotion League, which missed out on promotion to the second tier, live. And, of course, they still have the images of the exploits in the quarter-final (against Lugano) and semi-final (against YB) in their minds. Unlike its two league rivals, FCB wants to get the final off to a quick start with an early goal.

In terms of personnel, there is one question mark for FC Basel. Will Dominik Schmid be able to play after having to sit out two games due to a facial injury? Celestini hinted that the left-back could play with a protective mask.

Samir Chaibeddra, the coach of Biel, has a good feeling ahead of the game of games. They always had the goal of coming to this stadium to play in front of 30,000 spectators. There will be exactly 30,897 football fans. The Wankdorf in Bern is sold out.