Reactions to Magnin's departure "Unfortunately, the new one will fail again due to old rope teams"

Coach Ludovic Magnin has to leave FC Basel after just six months. sda

Ludovic Magnin has to leave FC Basel. Opinions differ on blue News and X about FCB's personnel decision.

Syl Battistuzzi

ℹ️ 𝘿𝙚𝙧 𝙁𝘾 𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙡 𝟭𝟴𝟵𝟯 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙫𝙤𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙛𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙪𝙙𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙘 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙣



Nach durchwachsenen Leistungen gegen Ende des vergangenen Jahres blieb die erhoffte Trendwende trotz intensiver Arbeit im Trainerteam und einer guten… pic.twitter.com/BTuEBXsbgS — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) January 26, 2026

#FCBasel trennt sich von Ludovic #Magnin #rotblaulive hat sich bisher konstant genug Chancen herausgespielt (xG), lag über weite Strecken auf solidem Niveau. Das Problem: Mangelhafte Chancenverwertung und wohl auch fehlender Glauben an eine positive Entwicklung. pic.twitter.com/O6F0MuVXr8 — footballytics | change the ǝɯɐƃ (@footballytics_) January 26, 2026

Das er diesen Job bekommen hat, war schon ein Riesenfehler. Timing der Entlassung auch sehr unglücklich. Aber jetzt das beste daraus machen. — Loni (@9nonone) January 26, 2026

«Magnin was never a really good coach. His commitment to FCB came as a surprise to me. It was based on the friendship between Degen and Magnin from their earlier footballing days. But someone who used to be a good footballer is not automatically a good coach today ... So after the club's lack of success in recent weeks, his dismissal is only logical ...» User Bohnenstange on blue News

Magnin Fussball ist ein guter Fussball. Doch dieser Fussball war nicht für unsere Mannschaft bestimmt.

Vielen Dank für dieses emotionsvolle Abschlussspiel gestern.

Sali Ludo 👋#rotblaulive — FCB-Tratsch (@FCBTratsch) January 26, 2026

Als logische Konsequenz müsste man sich auch von Sportchef Stucki trennen.

Eine solch miserable Kaderplanung ohne Stürmer und einem 6er in einem Spielsystem mit zwei 6ern, ist bodenlos. Wie soll da ein Trainer Erfolg haben? — Sirocitys (@Sirocitys) January 26, 2026

Endlich!!! Bitte aber einen erfahrenen Trainer als Nachfolger, nicht gleich den nächsten Flopp! — Andreas J. Meier (@Andreas84841330) January 26, 2026

«If the team doesn't play together, sooner or later the coach will have to go. The new one will once again fail because of the old rope teams. Unfortunately.» User Hinterfragen on blue News

Leider ist in der sportlichen Leitung des FCB seit bald 10 Jahren nur noch sportliche, sich massiv selbstüberschätzende Inkompetenz vorhanden! — Elfzeh (@Elfzeh) January 26, 2026

1. Richtiger Zeitpunkt für Entlassung verpasst (wenn schon anfangs Winterpause)



2. Solange dieses ‚Team‘ nicht füreinander secklet, kann man jeden noch so guten Trainer hinstellen. Heisst:



3. Bis Ende Saison braucht es einen Feuerwehrmann mit viel Sozialkompetenz#rotblaulive — Rudi Zbinten (@RudiZbinten) January 26, 2026

Stucki hat ja auch überragende Arbeit geleistet bei der Kaderzusammenstellung........ — DAGS_032 (@Dam_Gas) January 26, 2026

«Magnin wasn't that bad, the choice of players by the sporting director gives me more cause for concern. A coach needs time to put a team together. I wonder who will come in now - hopefully not Fink or Vogel» User Schugrieru70 on blue News

Was macht eigentlich Heiko Vogel, wir könnten noch ein "Trainer bis auf weiteres" gebrauchen, einfach dass dieser Titel wieder einmal gebraucht wird #rotblaulive pic.twitter.com/TPisF61JRG — JoggelusWil📯🐦 (@JoggelusWil) January 26, 2026

«What kind of behavior from a sporting director is this again? If he had been sacked after the last game against Salzburg, it would have been understood everywhere, but not now when the turnaround should be given a chance instead of bringing more unrest into the team (...)» Yandev77 on blue News

So Magnin ist nun definitiv weg, wenn auch zu spät. Der nächste Schuss von Stucki muss sitzen, sonst wird die Luft auch für ihn dünn. #rotblaulive — sischsamstigznacht (@loswiedfuerwehr) January 26, 2026

Obwohl ich auch kein Magnin-Freund war, operierte er nur mit den Spielern, die ihm z.V. standen. Dazu viele Verkäufe (Barisic, Avdullahu, Ze) und Fehlinvestmenst (wir wissen wer).



Da versucht sich jemand oben aus der Schusslinie zu nehmen. Da wissen wir auch wer.



#rotblaulive — Goldfiessli (@goldfiessli) January 26, 2026

Die Entlassung von Ludovic Magnin wird den fcb nicht guttun es ist doch offensichtlich das das Kader des fcb zu dünn mit hochkarätern besetzt ist und das ist Sache des Präsidiums und des sportchefs pic.twitter.com/12jtsPjyel — Häni Eugen (@EugenHani) January 26, 2026

So Magnin ist also weg. Sind wir gespannt ob alle die X-Trainer hier recht hatten und jetzt alles besser wird. #rotblaulive — rotblauesbasel (@rotblauesbasel) January 26, 2026

Wenn die uns jetzt wirklich Lichsteiner vor die Nase setzen tret ich in den Hungerstreik. — Dr Aastössig (@xcrookedxedgex) January 26, 2026

Lichsteiner als fcb trainer ? Dümmer gehts nicht ! — rob linder (@rob_linder) January 26, 2026