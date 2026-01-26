  1. Residential Customers
Reactions to Magnin's departure "Unfortunately, the new one will fail again due to old rope teams"

Syl Battistuzzi

26.1.2026

Coach Ludovic Magnin has to leave FC Basel after just six months.
sda

Ludovic Magnin has to leave FC Basel. Opinions differ on blue News and X about FCB's personnel decision.

26.01.2026, 16:57

26.01.2026, 17:01

«Magnin was never a really good coach. His commitment to FCB came as a surprise to me. It was based on the friendship between Degen and Magnin from their earlier footballing days. But someone who used to be a good footballer is not automatically a good coach today ... So after the club's lack of success in recent weeks, his dismissal is only logical ...»

User Bohnenstange

on blue News

«If the team doesn't play together, sooner or later the coach will have to go. The new one will once again fail because of the old rope teams. Unfortunately.»

User Hinterfragen

on blue News

«Magnin wasn't that bad, the choice of players by the sporting director gives me more cause for concern. A coach needs time to put a team together. I wonder who will come in now - hopefully not Fink or Vogel»

User Schugrieru70

on blue News

«What kind of behavior from a sporting director is this again? If he had been sacked after the last game against Salzburg, it would have been understood everywhere, but not now when the turnaround should be given a chance instead of bringing more unrest into the team (...)»

Yandev77

on blue News

«My money is on Otmar Hi ... 😎»

User Lungto

on blue News

GC strengthens offense. Michael Frey returns to the Super League

Bad luck for YB defender. Ryan Andrews out with cruciate ligament rupture

Mercenary check. Sommer fails to score ++ Xhaka quarrels with fans ++ Transfer rumor about Omlin ++ Cömert scores

