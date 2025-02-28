Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes shows the "murder weapon" after the head graze. Keystone

The verdict following the lighter thrown at the head of Bochum goalkeeper Drewes has implications for the relegation battle. Union also lose the appeal hearing.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you On December 14, the match between Union Berlin and Bochum (1:1) was interrupted for several minutes because a lighter from the Union camp flew at the head of the Bochum goalie.

On January 9, the DFB sports court ruled a 2:0 victory for Bochum, Union appealed and failed before the federal court. Bochum were credited with two points and Union were deducted one point.

At the beginning of the hearing at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt/Main, the Federal Court had dismissed the appeals of Holstein Kiel and St. Pauli, who saw an influence on the relegation battle, as inadmissible. Show more

VfL Bochum can look forward to two additional points in the relegation battle after the lighter-throwing scandal - Union Berlin remains the loser at the green table. The Federal Court of the German Football Association ruled in the appeal proceedings that the scandalous match, which ended 1:1, will be scored 2:0 for Bochum. This has an impact on the Bundesliga table, which could be decisive at the end of the season.

"It cannot be that a targeted throw at a player leads to a replay," said presiding judge Oskar Riedmeyer after the more than four-hour hearing and two-hour deliberation of his judicial body at the DFB campus in Frankfurt. He added that the match, in which VfL goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was hit by a lighter thrown from the Union fan block and was unable to continue, should actually have been abandoned.

The federal court thus rejected Union's appeal against the decision of the DFB sports court on January 9, which had also already scored the match 2-0 in favor of Bochum. "For the DFB Federal Court, VfL Bochum was weakened by the lighter thrown by a member of Union Berlin. This fault is attributed to Union Berlin," said Riedmeyer.

Arbitration court last resort

After the last instance of DFB jurisdiction, Union can only appeal to the Permanent Court of Arbitration for Clubs and Corporations. However, the table will be adjusted before the 24th matchday this weekend: Bochum's 2-0 win means they have two points more and will leapfrog 1. FC Heidenheim by two points and knock them off the relegation places. Union Berlin (13th) will be deducted one point 76 days after the game.

Non-aggression pact in stoppage time

The match at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei was interrupted for more than 25 minutes in the 92nd minute on 14 December after Bochum goalkeeper Drewes was hit by a lighter thrown from the Union block and had to leave the field.

The match was then continued and finished by referee Martin Petersen without Drewes. As Bochum had already exhausted their quota of substitutes, attacker Philipp Hofmann briefly replaced him in goal. Both teams merely passed the ball back and forth in a non-aggression pact to end the encounter.

Appeals by Kiel and St. Pauli rejected

At the beginning of the hearing at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt/Main, the Federal Court had dismissed the appeals of Holstein Kiel and St. Pauli, who saw an influence on the relegation battle, as inadmissible.

The legal panel led by Riedmeyer and former national player Carsten Ramelow as assessors saw no "direct interest" of the two relegation candidates in the case from a legal perspective. The circle of clubs could not be made too large - "this would not be a practicable way". Basically, the ruling could have an impact on the position of all clubs at the end of the season.

Union president: "The club is not the culprit"

Union president Dirk Zingler, who was not present in the first instance and subsequently voiced massive criticism of the sports court ruling, emphasized during the hearing: "The club is not the perpetrator. Both teams were victims of a lighter thrower, who we investigated." The Federal Court took a different view.

Union would never have appealed against the match classification in such a case. Bochum, on the other hand, used outside influence to intervene in the competition, Zingler continued.

Bochum's legal counsel Christoph Schickhardt warned that the sensitivity of head injuries should also be taken into account in the decision and said in his plea to the perpetrator: "This fulfills the criminal offense of dangerous bodily harm." The verdict would have a signal effect on the whole of football, right down to the amateurs. It would be "a fatal sign" for football if the Federal Court did not follow the Sports Court's ruling.

