  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Germany Union Berlin pulls the ripcord and sacks Svensson

SDA

27.12.2024 - 15:13

After just six months in Köpenick, Bo Svensson has to go again
After just six months in Köpenick, Bo Svensson has to go again
Keystone

Union Berlin react to the sporting crisis and let coach Bo Svensson go. After nine games without a win in a row, the twelfth-placed team in the Bundesliga has pulled the ripcord.

Keystone-SDA

27.12.2024, 15:13

Svensson had only joined the Köpenickers in the summer and had seemingly put the team back on the road to success after the team struggled to stay in the league. After the eighth matchday, the "Irons" were in 4th place, but then came the crash that cost the 45-year-old Dane his job. It is still unclear who will succeed Svensson at the Alte Försterei.

More from the department

Transfer ticker. Kololli moves from FC Basel to Sion ++ Frustration shopping at ManCity?

Transfer tickerKololli moves from FC Basel to Sion ++ Frustration shopping at ManCity?

Second child with Biancardi. Neymar becomes a father for the fourth time

Second child with BiancardiNeymar becomes a father for the fourth time

DFB asks clubs to pay up. German clubs receive fines for fan misconduct - Frankfurt leads the way

DFB asks clubs to pay upGerman clubs receive fines for fan misconduct - Frankfurt leads the way