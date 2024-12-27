After just six months in Köpenick, Bo Svensson has to go again Keystone

Union Berlin react to the sporting crisis and let coach Bo Svensson go. After nine games without a win in a row, the twelfth-placed team in the Bundesliga has pulled the ripcord.

Svensson had only joined the Köpenickers in the summer and had seemingly put the team back on the road to success after the team struggled to stay in the league. After the eighth matchday, the "Irons" were in 4th place, but then came the crash that cost the 45-year-old Dane his job. It is still unclear who will succeed Svensson at the Alte Försterei.