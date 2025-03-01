Union president Dirk Zingler does not want to accept the DFB ruling. Picture: dpa

Even after the second verdict in the lighter-throwing case, Union Berlin is still raging against the DFB. President Zingler hints at a conspiracy. What is the truth of the accusations? What are the consequences?

DPA dpa

After the second sports law defeat in the proceedings surrounding the lighter throwing, 1. FC Union Berlin is taking the case to a new level. According to club president Dirk Zingler, the capital club, whose match against VfL Bochum was scored 0:2 due to the scandal, smells a conspiracy and speaks of a politically motivated verdict.

"The court has been asked by VfL Bochum and the control committee to send a political signal. This was only possible by incorrectly applying the legal and procedural rules," it said in a statement after the hearing before the Federal Court of the German Football Association. The court had rejected an appeal by Union following the first-instance ruling by the DFB sports court.

The whole case was triggered by the match in December, in which VfL goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was hit by a lighter from the Berlin fan block shortly before the end. The Federal Court ruled that Bochum had suffered damage as a result and that Union Berlin was responsible.

Zingler accusation: DFB wanted to set a precedent

"Today we witnessed proceedings in which, for the first time, the misconduct of a spectator led to a match being reclassified. And this despite the referee ending the match in an orderly manner," said Zingler. "In our view, setting this precedent was the aim of the Control Committee."

Indeed, Oskar Riedmeyer, the chairman of the Federal Court, said during the hearing: "We hope that we won't see any more cases like this, we hope that things will calm down." He hoped that the ruling would have a deterrent effect.

Final decision shortly before the end of the season?

Union sees a sports policy component in this and announced: "We are therefore forced to escape the political pressure and will appeal to the Permanent Court of Arbitration." Berlin's managing director Horst Heldt had already railed against the DFB after the sports court's ruling in January.

It was initially unclear when the Court of Arbitration would be able to take up the case as the final instance. Time is pressing: There are only eleven match days left in the Bundesliga and the final outcome of the proceedings could have a decisive influence on the relegation battle. With the 2:0 win at the green table, Bochum will move past 1. FC Heidenheim into the relegation places.