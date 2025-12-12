  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Union Berlin surprises RB Leipzig

SDA

12.12.2025 - 22:35

Union Berlin celebrates surprise win against Leipzig
Keystone

After three competitive defeats, 1. FC Union Berlin ends its crisis against RB Leipzig, of all teams, Bayern's closest rivals. Union wins the last Bundesliga home game of the year against Leipzig 3:1.

Keystone-SDA

12.12.2025, 23:17

Ex-Leipzig player Oliver Burke (57th minute) gave Union the lead in front of 22,012 spectators in the sold-out An der Alten Försterei stadium. One minute later, Tidiam Gomis, who had just come on as a substitute, equalized for the visitors. Ilyas Ansah then scored to make it 2-1 (64'). While Leipzig were no longer really dangerous in the final phase, Union's Tim Skarke scored the decisive 3:1 in stoppage time.

Union Berlin's floodlit streak continues: Union have not lost a home game on a Friday night since September 2019. The Berliners have won seven and drawn two so far. Leipzig lost for the third time this Bundesliga season.

