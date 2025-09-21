Oliver Burke scores three times for Union Berlin against Eintracht Frankfurt. Picture: Keystone

Union Berlin win a turbulent game 4:3 away from home against Eintracht Frankfurt to kick off Sunday's matches in the German Bundesliga.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Oliver Burke shone for the Berliners with a hat-trick. The Scot fired Union into a seemingly reassuring 4:1 lead by the 56th minute. But the "Eisern" still had to tremble for their second win of the season as Frankfurt, who played with the Swiss Aurèle Amenda from the 91st minute onwards, had tied the scores by the 87th minute. However, Eintracht did not manage a late equalizer in the 10 minutes of stoppage time.

Brief telegrams

Eintracht Frankfurt - Union Berlin 3:4 (1:2). - 59,500 spectators. - Goals: 9. Ansah 0:1. 32. Burke 0:2. 45. Brown 1:2. 53. Burke 1:3. 56. Burke 1:4. 80. Uzun 2:4. 87. Burkardt (penalty) 3:4. - Remarks: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda (from 91st).

