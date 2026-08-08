Union President Dirk Zingler has criticized the German backlash against the investor model, which FIFA President Gianni Infantino has since withdrawn. “This is a discussion that could not be more hypocritical,” said the 61-year-old during a press conference on the sidelines of the training camp in Irdning, Austria. “I remember that two or three years ago, the league wanted to bring in investors to help market its rights. So it’s actually exactly the same model for its operations: FIFA only organizes the World Cup, while the league runs the league.”

Zingler therefore feels that Germany lacks a clear stance of its own, one that should not amount to “trying to lecture others.” The entrepreneur criticizes “this ideological outrage,” even though he himself does not care for Infantino and was also opposed to the introduction of the Super League. “I said back then that these monsters have to go. For me, the entire development—as I said—couldn’t be more hypocritical,” he explained.

However, the official believes that these trends are now unstoppable, since other sports are also relying on external investors to stage their competitions: “And we old-school soccer romantics can certainly continue to be outraged by this, but we won’t be able to change it.”

A dig at RB Leipzig

Change can only succeed if we start with our own league, Zingler said, once again taking aim at RB Leipzig. “We have corporations participating in our league. One of them took in 125 million euros just yesterday or the day before and founded a soccer club to promote its product,” said Zingler, referring to Yan Diomande’s transfer from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid. “If we’re going to lecture others in Germany, we should first put our own house in order.”