Manchester United let victory slip from their grasp in stoppage time of the quarter-final first leg in Lyon. French defender Leny Yoro is right in the middle of it, and his attitude causes discussion in the blue Sport Studio after the game.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manchester United concede a 95th-minute equalizer in injury time of the quarter-final first leg against Lyon.

United defender Leny Yoro says after the game that his team had defended well until then, but conceded the goal at the worst possible moment.

His comments lead to discussions between the experts Alex Frei and Dennis Hediger and presenter Manuel Rothmund in the blue Sport Studio. Show more

In a hard-fought game, things looked promising for Manchester United shortly before the final whistle. Joshua Zirkzee fired the English side in front in the 88th minute and created a good starting position for the second leg at Old Trafford. This then flew out of the window in the 95th minute.

United defended half-heartedly in their own penalty area and Rayan Cherki scored the equalizer from close range. "It was the worst possible moment to concede another goal," said Leny Yoro after the game.

The French defender, who scored the equalizer for the visitors in the first half, was partly responsible for the ball not being put away. They had defended well up to that point, but their opponents had good strikers and they had to "be ready for anything".

"He was wearing the wrong glasses"

The 19-year-old's statements didn't sit right with expert Alex Frei in the blue Sport Studio: "I don't know him personally, but I didn't get the feeling that I was looking into his eyes and seeing total conviction for a home game. Or that he's happy and looking forward to the next game."

For the former Nati player, Yoro's interview is symptomatic of the England team's performance at the Groupama Stadium. blue Sport presenter Manuel Rothmund tries to stand up for the Frenchman and thinks that perhaps the shock of conceding a late goal played a part. "But he also scored a goal," Frei counters and defends his opinion.

Expert Dennis Hediger agrees and points out Lyon's many great chances. "He was wearing the wrong glasses and wasn't really objective in his opinion." The FC Zurich U21 coach defends the young defender in the end: "Let's assume that he didn't have a clear view immediately after the end of the game."

