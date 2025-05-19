Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
🇩🇪 Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen
Granit Xhaka
Granit Xhaka sits on the substitutes' bench for the entire 90 minutes in the last Bundesliga game of the season against Mainz. An unusual picture. In the previous 33 league games, the national team captain has always been in the starting line-up. The Werkself drew 2-2 without their ever-present.
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
Dortmund book their Champions League place for next season with a 3-0 win against Kiel. Kobel is on hand in the few important moments: In the 39th minute, he made a brilliant save to hold on to the lead, and after just over an hour he made another strong save to keep the score level at the end of the season.
Gladbach
Jonas Omlin
A strong performance from the 31-year-old! Omlin is always on hand when he's needed. In the 21st minute, he pulls off a strong save and also bites through after a punch to the face with a stuffed nose. Nevertheless, he was unable to prevent the 1-0 defeat against Wolfsburg. He was powerless when Nmecha scored the only goal.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Elvedi gives Nmecha a little too much space when he concedes the goal. Otherwise, the central defender put in a solid performance and was always able to clear high balls.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
Widmer makes a brief appearance against Leverkusen. After coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute, Mainz celebrate a supposed winner in stoppage time. However, Bell's goal was disallowed by the VAR - after it had already disallowed three Mainz goals in the first half.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
The 21-year-old makes it into VfB Stuttgart's starting eleven for the second time against Leipzig and plays his part in the 3-2 away win. Jaquez cannot be absolved of any blame for the goals conceded. He was substituted after 84 minutes.
Stuttgart
Fabian Rieder
He was once again just a spectator and sat on the bench for the entire match against Leipzig, as he had previously done against Augsburg and St. Pauli.
Stuttgart
Leonidas Stergiou
Misses the Stuttgart squad with an ankle injury.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
Zesiger was on course for a long time with Augsburg against Union Berlin and was in the lead until the equalizer in the 69th minute. The defender is substituted in the 80th minute - and watches from the bench as Augsburg concede a 2-1 goal in stoppage time.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
Amenda comes onto the pitch in the 83rd minute of the away game at Freiburg and helps to save the 3:1 lead over time. Frankfurt thus defended third place in the table and will play in the top flight next season.
Freiburg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
The 19-year-old has been out injured for months.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
Manzambi is once again in Freiburg's starting eleven, but he cannot prevent the defeat and the associated drop to fifth place in the table and is substituted after 82 minutes.
🏴 Premier League
Manchester City
Manuel Akanji
Manchester City remain without a title this season! A bitter 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. Akanji played through in defense and was one step slower than Eze, who scored the winning goal.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
Put in a strong performance in the away game at Arsenal and conceded little. It's not his fault that Newcastle lose the game 1-0.
🇮🇹 Serie A
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
Inter missed a great opportunity to overtake leaders Napoli on the penultimate matchday. The Champions League finalists had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Lazio Rome despite twice taking the lead. Sommer was powerless to prevent both goals.
Napoli
Noah Okafor
After seven games on the substitutes' bench, Okafor was left out of the Napoli squad for the 0-0 draw against Parma.
Bologna
Michel Aebischer
As in the Coppa final against Milan, Aebischer was also left out of the squad for the away game against Florence. Bologna lost the turbulent match 3-2.
Bologna
Dan Ndoye
Dan Ndoye is a completely different story. The 24-year-old played through, picked up a yellow card in the 77th minute and shortly afterwards set up the equalizer to make it 2-2. During the week, Ndoye made himself immortal in Bologna as the scorer of the winning goal in the Coppa final.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
Freuler is in the starting line-up in central midfield and is substituted in the 80th minute. Shortly afterwards, Bologna conceded the decisive goal to make it 2-3.
Empoli
Nicolas Haas
Haas is still out injured and cannot help Empoli in their fight against relegation.
Parma
Simon Sohm
Parma held league leaders Napoli to a goalless draw. Sohm plays the full distance.
🇪🇸 LaLiga
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Betis go down 4-1 at Atlético Madrid. Rodriguez did not feature after playing the full 90 minutes against Rayo Vallecano during the week and notching an assist.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
With only ten players from the 12th minute and nine from the 46th minute onwards, Djibril Sow was made to work hard against Real Madrid. Sevilla defended well for a long time while short-handed until Kylian Mbappé broke the spell after 75 minutes. Sow was sent off after 82 minutes and shortly afterwards Sevilla conceded a second goal to make the final score 2-0.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Vargas is still missing for Sevilla with a thigh injury.
Real Valladolid
Eray Cömert
Cömert sits on the bench for 90 minutes for Real Valladolid, who have already been relegated, and watches from there as his team lose 1-0 to Deportivo Alaves.
🇫🇷 Ligue 1
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Monaco lose 4-0 at Lens to close out the league and draw level with Marseille in the race for the runners-up spot. Köhn was powerless to prevent all the goals conceded.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
Zakaria sits on the bench for 83 minutes against Lens. After conceding four goals and having teammate Magassa sent off, the 28-year-old makes a brief appearance.
AS Monaco
Breel Embolo
Breel Embolo did not feature at all, watching the Monaco defeat from the substitutes' bench.
Marseille
Ulisses Garcia
Marseille beat Stade Rennes 4-2 in front of a home crowd to secure second place in the final table. Garcia sits on the bench for 90 minutes.
Toulouse
Vincent Sierro
Toulouse sealed Saint-Étienne's relegation with a 3-2 win. Sierro leads his team as captain and plays through.
Montpellier
Becir Omeragic
Omeragic also leads his team onto the pitch as captain. However, Montpellier remain without a win against Nantes for the 15th league game in a row. Relegation was sealed long before the 3-0 defeat.
Stade Brest
Edimilson Fernandes
Central defender Fernandes and Stade Brest were thrashed 6-0 by Nice on the final Ligue 1 matchday. The visitors' defense was repeatedly overrun - and Fernandes looked particularly bad when conceding the first two goals.
Other Swiss players abroad
Benfica Lisbon
Zeki Amdouni
Benfica slip up at the end of the championship, drawing 1-1 at Braga and losing the championship race against Sporting. Amdouni is missing through injury.
Orange County (2nd Division USA)
Lyam MacKinnon
Orange County lost 3-0 to leaders New Mexico, with MacKinnon being substituted in the 68th minute.
Ferencvaros
Stefan Gartenmann
Ferencvaros are on the verge of winning their seventh championship title in a row in Hungary. Swiss international Stefan Gartenmann was among the scorers in the 3-0 win in the second-last round. Gartenmann put his team on the road to victory against Fehervar FC in the 12th minute. It was the third goal of the season for the 28-year-old defender, who made his debut for the Swiss national team in March. Thanks to the win, Ferencvaros are three points ahead of Puskas Academy ahead of the final round.
Feyenoord Rotterdam
Jordan Lotomba
Feyenoord lost to Heerenveen at the end of the championship. Lotomba is still missing through injury.
Fortuna Sittard
Ryan Fosso
Fosso is not in the Fortuna Sittard squad for the 0-0 draw against FC Utrecht.
Ludogorets Razgrad
Kwadwo Duah
Duah is not in the Ludogorets squad for the 2-2 draw against Levski Sofia.
Bruges
Ardon Jashari
On the penultimate matchday in Belgium, Bruges beat Anderlecht 3-1 to stay in the championship race. Jashari plays through, but is not directly involved in the goals.
Standard Liège
Andi Zeqiri
Without the injured Zeqiri, Standard Liège were held to a 0-0 draw by Dender.
KAA Gent
Franck Surdez
Once again, the 23-year-old is not in the squad. Gent lose 4-1 to Genk.
Midtjylland
Kevin Mbabu
Mbabu and Midtjylland face Brondy on Monday evening.
Sturm Graz
Gregory Wüthrich
Sturm Graz missed their first match point on the way to their fifth championship title and lost 3-1 at Rapid Vienna. Wüthrich played in central defense. Going into the final matchday, Graz still have a three-point lead and everything in their own hands.
Greuther Fürth
Noah Loosli
Greuther Fürth beat promoted HSV 3-2 to end the season and secure their place in the league. Loosli sits on the bench for 90 minutes.
HSV (Bundesliga 2)
Miro Muheim
Muheim once again plays through for Hamburg, but cannot prevent the defeat. HSV are overtaken by Cologne on the final matchday and miss out on the championship. However, the joy of having achieved promotion should outweigh the disappointment.
HSV (Bundesliga 2)
Silvan Hefti
Hefti does not play in the last league game of the season.
1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2)
Jan Elvedi
Kaiserslautern and Elvedi are defeated 4-0 at Cologne. Elvedi is substituted after 88 minutes.
Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2)
Andrin Hunziker
Hunziker is missing through injury in the 3-0 home win over Paderborn.
Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2)
Adrian Gantenbein
Schalke concede their fourth defeat in a row at the end of the season. Gantenbein is in the starting eleven, but is substituted after 58 minutes with the score at 0:2.
SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2)
Aaron Keller
Keller is not in the squad for the 2-2 draw against Preussen Münster. Ulm are relegated from the 2nd Bundesliga.
1. FC Köln (2nd Bundesliga)
Anthony Racioppi
The 26-year-old was again left out of the squad for the 4-0 win over Kaiserslautern.
1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2)
Joël Schmied
Schmied, who has recently lost his regular place, is substituted after just 33 minutes and is right in the middle of Cologne's promotion party.
OFK Belgrade
Filip Stojilkovic
Stojilkovic sets up the early opening goal against TSC and has the chance to make it 2-0 with a penalty after just over half an hour. But the 25-year-old fails to score - and is then substituted after 77 minutes with the score at 2-3.
NK Osijek
Petar Pusic
NK Osijek lose 2-1 at Varazdin on the penultimate league matchday, with Pusic on the substitutes' bench for the entire match.
NK Osijek
Kemal Ademi
As in the last two games, Kemal Ademi is not in the squad.
DL Yingbo (China)
Cephas Malele
Malele played in the 3-0 defeat against Shanghai Shenhua and even scored a goal that was disallowed for offside.
CD Rongcheng (China)
Ming-Yang Yang
Ming-Yang is substituted in the 90th minute of the 1-1 draw against Qingdao West Coast.
Universitatea Cluj
Jasper van der Werff
Jasper van der Werff has been missing through injury since the beginning of April. Cluj face Rapid Bucharest in the penultimate round of the championship on Monday.
Al-Nasr
Haris Seferovic
Al-Nasr wrestled a 1-1 draw from leaders Al-Ahli Dubai. Seferovic plays through but is not directly involved in the goal.
Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League)
Cameron Puertas
Despite a false start, Al-Qadsiah win 3-1 against Al Wehda, with Puertas playing a big part in the turnaround. He first equalized in the 43rd minute before putting his team ahead in the 86th minute. Shortly afterwards, star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts the lid on it - with an assist from Puertas.