🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka sits on the substitutes' bench for the entire 90 minutes in the last Bundesliga game of the season against Mainz. An unusual picture. In the previous 33 league games, the national team captain has always been in the starting line-up. The Werkself drew 2-2 without their ever-present.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund book their Champions League place for next season with a 3-0 win against Kiel. Kobel is on hand in the few important moments: In the 39th minute, he made a brilliant save to hold on to the lead, and after just over an hour he made another strong save to keep the score level at the end of the season.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

A strong performance from the 31-year-old! Omlin is always on hand when he's needed. In the 21st minute, he pulls off a strong save and also bites through after a punch to the face with a stuffed nose. Nevertheless, he was unable to prevent the 1-0 defeat against Wolfsburg. He was powerless when Nmecha scored the only goal.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi gives Nmecha a little too much space when he concedes the goal. Otherwise, the central defender put in a solid performance and was always able to clear high balls.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer makes a brief appearance against Leverkusen. After coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute, Mainz celebrate a supposed winner in stoppage time. However, Bell's goal was disallowed by the VAR - after it had already disallowed three Mainz goals in the first half.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

The 21-year-old makes it into VfB Stuttgart's starting eleven for the second time against Leipzig and plays his part in the 3-2 away win. Jaquez cannot be absolved of any blame for the goals conceded. He was substituted after 84 minutes.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

He was once again just a spectator and sat on the bench for the entire match against Leipzig, as he had previously done against Augsburg and St. Pauli.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Misses the Stuttgart squad with an ankle injury.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger was on course for a long time with Augsburg against Union Berlin and was in the lead until the equalizer in the 69th minute. The defender is substituted in the 80th minute - and watches from the bench as Augsburg concede a 2-1 goal in stoppage time.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda comes onto the pitch in the 83rd minute of the away game at Freiburg and helps to save the 3:1 lead over time. Frankfurt thus defended third place in the table and will play in the top flight next season.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The 19-year-old has been out injured for months.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi is once again in Freiburg's starting eleven, but he cannot prevent the defeat and the associated drop to fifth place in the table and is substituted after 82 minutes.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Manchester City remain without a title this season! A bitter 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. Akanji played through in defense and was one step slower than Eze, who scored the winning goal.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Put in a strong performance in the away game at Arsenal and conceded little. It's not his fault that Newcastle lose the game 1-0.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter missed a great opportunity to overtake leaders Napoli on the penultimate matchday. The Champions League finalists had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Lazio Rome despite twice taking the lead. Sommer was powerless to prevent both goals.

Napoli Noah Okafor

After seven games on the substitutes' bench, Okafor was left out of the Napoli squad for the 0-0 draw against Parma.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

As in the Coppa final against Milan, Aebischer was also left out of the squad for the away game against Florence. Bologna lost the turbulent match 3-2.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Dan Ndoye is a completely different story. The 24-year-old played through, picked up a yellow card in the 77th minute and shortly afterwards set up the equalizer to make it 2-2. During the week, Ndoye made himself immortal in Bologna as the scorer of the winning goal in the Coppa final.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler is in the starting line-up in central midfield and is substituted in the 80th minute. Shortly afterwards, Bologna conceded the decisive goal to make it 2-3.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas is still out injured and cannot help Empoli in their fight against relegation.

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma held league leaders Napoli to a goalless draw. Sohm plays the full distance.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis go down 4-1 at Atlético Madrid. Rodriguez did not feature after playing the full 90 minutes against Rayo Vallecano during the week and notching an assist.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

With only ten players from the 12th minute and nine from the 46th minute onwards, Djibril Sow was made to work hard against Real Madrid. Sevilla defended well for a long time while short-handed until Kylian Mbappé broke the spell after 75 minutes. Sow was sent off after 82 minutes and shortly afterwards Sevilla conceded a second goal to make the final score 2-0.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas is still missing for Sevilla with a thigh injury.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert sits on the bench for 90 minutes for Real Valladolid, who have already been relegated, and watches from there as his team lose 1-0 to Deportivo Alaves.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco lose 4-0 at Lens to close out the league and draw level with Marseille in the race for the runners-up spot. Köhn was powerless to prevent all the goals conceded.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria sits on the bench for 83 minutes against Lens. After conceding four goals and having teammate Magassa sent off, the 28-year-old makes a brief appearance.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Breel Embolo did not feature at all, watching the Monaco defeat from the substitutes' bench.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille beat Stade Rennes 4-2 in front of a home crowd to secure second place in the final table. Garcia sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Toulouse sealed Saint-Étienne's relegation with a 3-2 win. Sierro leads his team as captain and plays through.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic also leads his team onto the pitch as captain. However, Montpellier remain without a win against Nantes for the 15th league game in a row. Relegation was sealed long before the 3-0 defeat.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Central defender Fernandes and Stade Brest were thrashed 6-0 by Nice on the final Ligue 1 matchday. The visitors' defense was repeatedly overrun - and Fernandes looked particularly bad when conceding the first two goals.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica slip up at the end of the championship, drawing 1-1 at Braga and losing the championship race against Sporting. Amdouni is missing through injury.

Orange County (2nd Division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

Orange County lost 3-0 to leaders New Mexico, with MacKinnon being substituted in the 68th minute.

Ferencvaros Stefan Gartenmann

Ferencvaros are on the verge of winning their seventh championship title in a row in Hungary. Swiss international Stefan Gartenmann was among the scorers in the 3-0 win in the second-last round. Gartenmann put his team on the road to victory against Fehervar FC in the 12th minute. It was the third goal of the season for the 28-year-old defender, who made his debut for the Swiss national team in March. Thanks to the win, Ferencvaros are three points ahead of Puskas Academy ahead of the final round.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Feyenoord lost to Heerenveen at the end of the championship. Lotomba is still missing through injury.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Fosso is not in the Fortuna Sittard squad for the 0-0 draw against FC Utrecht.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Duah is not in the Ludogorets squad for the 2-2 draw against Levski Sofia.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

On the penultimate matchday in Belgium, Bruges beat Anderlecht 3-1 to stay in the championship race. Jashari plays through, but is not directly involved in the goals.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Without the injured Zeqiri, Standard Liège were held to a 0-0 draw by Dender.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Once again, the 23-year-old is not in the squad. Gent lose 4-1 to Genk.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Mbabu and Midtjylland face Brondy on Monday evening.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Sturm Graz missed their first match point on the way to their fifth championship title and lost 3-1 at Rapid Vienna. Wüthrich played in central defense. Going into the final matchday, Graz still have a three-point lead and everything in their own hands.

Greuther Fürth Noah Loosli

Greuther Fürth beat promoted HSV 3-2 to end the season and secure their place in the league. Loosli sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Muheim once again plays through for Hamburg, but cannot prevent the defeat. HSV are overtaken by Cologne on the final matchday and miss out on the championship. However, the joy of having achieved promotion should outweigh the disappointment.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Hefti does not play in the last league game of the season.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Kaiserslautern and Elvedi are defeated 4-0 at Cologne. Elvedi is substituted after 88 minutes.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is missing through injury in the 3-0 home win over Paderborn.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Schalke concede their fourth defeat in a row at the end of the season. Gantenbein is in the starting eleven, but is substituted after 58 minutes with the score at 0:2.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Keller is not in the squad for the 2-2 draw against Preussen Münster. Ulm are relegated from the 2nd Bundesliga.

1. FC Köln (2nd Bundesliga) Anthony Racioppi

The 26-year-old was again left out of the squad for the 4-0 win over Kaiserslautern.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Joël Schmied

Schmied, who has recently lost his regular place, is substituted after just 33 minutes and is right in the middle of Cologne's promotion party.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Stojilkovic sets up the early opening goal against TSC and has the chance to make it 2-0 with a penalty after just over half an hour. But the 25-year-old fails to score - and is then substituted after 77 minutes with the score at 2-3.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

NK Osijek lose 2-1 at Varazdin on the penultimate league matchday, with Pusic on the substitutes' bench for the entire match.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

As in the last two games, Kemal Ademi is not in the squad.

DL Yingbo (China) Cephas Malele

Malele played in the 3-0 defeat against Shanghai Shenhua and even scored a goal that was disallowed for offside.

CD Rongcheng (China) Ming-Yang Yang

Ming-Yang is substituted in the 90th minute of the 1-1 draw against Qingdao West Coast.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Jasper van der Werff has been missing through injury since the beginning of April. Cluj face Rapid Bucharest in the penultimate round of the championship on Monday.

Al-Nasr Haris Seferovic

Al-Nasr wrestled a 1-1 draw from leaders Al-Ahli Dubai. Seferovic plays through but is not directly involved in the goal.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Despite a false start, Al-Qadsiah win 3-1 against Al Wehda, with Puertas playing a big part in the turnaround. He first equalized in the 43rd minute before putting his team ahead in the 86th minute. Shortly afterwards, star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts the lid on it - with an assist from Puertas.

