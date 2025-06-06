Starting the European Championship preparations with a large squad: national coach Pia Sundhage. Picture: Keystone

Pia Sundhage announces the first squad for the home European Championships without any surprises. Next Monday, 30 players will arrive in Magglingen for the European Championship camp. Some familiar faces are missing for the time being.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Due to ongoing commitments at the club or for regeneration reasons, some players will not join the team until later. Among them is captain Lia Wälti, who recently won the Champions League with Arsenal and will be part of the European Championship camp from the second week onwards. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Switzerland's record international player and goalscorer, who has been out injured recently, will then also join the team.

Only at the start of the third week of preparations will national coach Pia Sundhage be able to count on Sydney Schertenleib, who is set to play up front, as well as Naina Inauen and Smilla Vallotto, who are still busy in the championship with their clubs in Norway and Sweden respectively.

Luyet is back

According to the SFA, 35 players are expected to take part in the European Championship preparations. Youngsters such as Leela Egli (Freiburg), Leila Wandeler (Lyon) and Lia Kamber (Basel) will also be given the chance to show what they can do.

The provisional European Championship squad includes all the players who were last involved in the Nations League. In addition, Lydia Andrade (Leipzig), Amira Arfaoui (Werder Bremen), Aurélie Csillag (Basel) and Eseosa Aigbogun (AS Roma) will return to the national team. After her long injury break, Naomi Luyet (YB) is also part of the preparation for the European Championship, as is Luana Bühler from Tottenham Hotspur, who has recovered from her injury.

Final squad on June 23

The final European Championship squad with a maximum of 23 players will be announced in Zurich on the morning of June 23. This Monday also marks the start of the third and final week of preparation for the national team in St. Gallen, which will culminate in a test match against the Czech Republic on June 26 at the Schützenwiese in Winterthur. Two days later, the SFA delegation will move into their base camp at the Hotel Seepark in Thun. Switzerland's first preliminary round match will be against Norway in Basel on July 2.

The women's national team's schedule up to the European Championships June 9: Start of 1st week of pre-camp in Magglingen

June 16: Start of 2nd week of pre-camp in Nottwil

June 23: Final European Championship squad announced

June 23: Start of 3rd week of pre-camp in Abtwil SG

June 26: Preparation match against the Czech Republic in Winterthur

June 28: Reference Basecamp Thun Show more

