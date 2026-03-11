Bayern are almost certain to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League after their 6-1 win over Atalanta Bergamo. Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise are suspended for the second leg. The two key players picked up yellow cards. Was it just bad luck or was it intentional?

Bayern players Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise received yellow cards in the final phase of the first leg of the round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo and are therefore suspended for the second leg,

The cautions were presumably tactically provoked. Kimmich explained afterwards that it was merely a game of time management.

The cautions were presumably tactically provoked. Kimmich explained afterwards that it was merely a game of time management.

Deliberately provoking yellow cards can have consequences, as shown by the case of Sergio Ramos, who was once banned for two matches by UEFA. Show more

A lucky coincidence - or was it a calculated yellow card in the end? Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise will be missing for FC Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atalanta Bergamo.

However, after the 6-1 win in the first leg, the German record champions should be able to cope with the loss of captain Kimmich and the outstanding double goalscorer Olise quite well.

No second Ramos case to be expected?

"We led, we played for time, then you get yellow cards," said sporting director Max Eberl. Bayern were not worried about a longer ban.

UEFA had suspended Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos for two matches in 2019 for provoking a yellow card in the first leg of the round of 16 at Ajax Amsterdam. However, the Spaniard's action - he picked up the caution for a rude foul - backfired: without Ramos, Real lost the second leg 4-1 after winning the first leg 2-1.

Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise celebrate the win - and are suspended for the second leg. KEYSTONE

"In general, I'm someone who wants to play every game," said Kimmich, referring to his opponent. "I think if he doesn't go crazy, then there won't be a yellow card. It took me a long time, I didn't want to play into the pressing. I took too long, in any case. I still think that if he doesn't run at me, the referee might let it go."

Kimmich: "Now we have the receipt"

According to Kimmich, they didn't deliberately pick up the caution. "Unnecessary time-wasting in any case. In the end, we've now got the receipt, we're not allowed to play, that's it." Thanks to the 6-1 win in the first leg, Munich are as good as guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals against the winner of the Real Madrid v Manchester City clash. The second leg will take place next week.