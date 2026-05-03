Urs Fischer got Mainz back on track. Picture: Keystone

Urs Fischer has secured relegation with Mainz in the third-last round of the Bundesliga.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the 2:1 away win at St. Pauli, the lead over Hamburg, who are in the relegation places, is eleven points.

It is another success story for Urs Fischer as a Bundesliga coach. The 60-year-old Zurich native achieved cult status at Union Berlin between 2018 and 2023, with promotion, a commanding stay in the league and even Champions League participation.

Fischer took over as coach from Bo Henriksen in Mainz at the beginning of December. At the time, the club was bottom of the Bundesliga with six points from 13 games. He got the team around Swiss captain Silvan Widmer back on track impressively quickly. Under him, Mainz only conceded two defeats until mid-April. It was only in the last few weeks that things started to falter a little, with four games without a win and an exit in the Conference League quarter-final against Strasbourg.

Mainz got back to winning ways on Sunday. Phillip Tietz and Phillipp Mwene after an assist from Widmer scored the visitors' goals in the first half. For St. Pauli, who only scored the final goal in the closing stages, the defeat means that they will probably only be able to avoid relegation, if at all.