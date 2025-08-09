Will Urs Fischer return to the coaching bench? Keystone

Urs Fischer has been without a club since leaving Union Berlin in November 2023. The 59-year-old recently said that he would definitely be ready for a job as a coach again. Now there is a rumor about FC Lugano.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Lugano is in crisis. After a disappointing second half of last season, the start to the new season has been a complete failure.

Most recently, there was a 4-0 defeat in Sion and a 5-0 loss to Celje in the Conference League qualifiers. Things could start to get tight for coach Mattia Croci-Torti.

Speculation about a possible successor to Croci-Torti is already doing the rounds in Ticino. Apparently, Urs Fischer is one of the big names on FC Lugano's list. Show more

What's next for FC Lugano? After a horror start to the season in the Super League (a 2:1 defeat against newly promoted Thun and a 4:0 drubbing in Sion), Lugano suffered an embarrassing 5:0 defeat against outsiders Celje in the Conference League qualifiers on Thursday. Mattia Croci-Torti seems to be increasingly under pressure. The club management is still holding on to the successful coach, but good results are needed now - even if the next opponent is FC Basel.

If they suffer another defeat on Sunday, things will probably start to get tight for the coach, who has been head coach at Lugano since September 2021. According to Ticino journalist Luca Sciarini, the club bosses are already looking for a successor.

"Croci-Torti is currently untouchable, but Urs Fischer is at the top of the list of possible successors," writes Sciarini on X.

Croci-Torti per ora non si tocca ma nella lista degli eventuali sostituti al primo posto c'è Urs Fischer. Trattativa che non sarebbe semplice ma nemmeno impossibile @FCLugano1908 @News_SFL — Luca Sciarini (@LucaSciarini) August 8, 2025

Fischer is ready to return to the coaching bench

Urs Fischer? He recently said in an interview with "Blick" that he was enjoying his time away from football. He now has time for his family, goes cycling or fishing. Nevertheless, he does not rule out a return to the coaching bench. "I'd be lying if I said I didn't miss it at all. Occasionally, thoughts like that come up - quite unconsciously."

In order to take on a coaching job again, he has to feel a certain attraction. The feeling has to be right. "It has to appeal to me, or not. That's what it's all about. It doesn't depend on the location. Anything is possible," said Fischer.

After Zurich, Thun, Basel and Union Berlin, will Lugano actually be Urs Fischer's fifth stop? "A deal that would not be easy, but also not impossible," writes Sciarini.

