New coach at Mainz: Urs Fischer. Tom Weller/dpa

Urs Fischer is to save FSV Mainz 05 from relegation. The first game in the Bundesliga is a real challenge for the new coach of the Rheinhessen team.

Patrick Lämmle

FSV Mainz 05 has hired Urs Fischer as coach. The 59-year-old succeeds Bo Henriksen and has been given a contract until 2028, as the Bundesliga club announced.

"Urs Fischer has impressively proven as a coach at all stages in the professional game that he can structure and develop teams and also win over every dressing room with his calm but emphatic manner," said FSV sporting director Christian Heidel about the former coach of 1. FC Union Berlin.

Fischer's first competitive match as Mainz coach is scheduled for Thursday in the Conference League at Polish club Lech Poznan. He will prepare the team for the match "immediately", it was reported.

Only one win this season in the Bundesliga under predecessor Henriksen

However, the main task will be to lead the Rheinhessen out of the bottom of the Bundesliga table and prevent relegation after 17 seasons in the top flight. In the first twelve match days, the 05 team only picked up one win under Henriksen.

The Dane took over Mainz in February 2024 when the club was in acute relegation trouble. With him, they managed to stay in the league. In the following season, Henriksen surprisingly led FSV to the European Cup. In the current Bundesliga season, however, the team was unable to come close to matching its success.

Hoffmann not a long-term option from the outset

Benjamin Hoffmann, who is actually responsible for the U23s in the Regionalliga, took over on an interim basis last Wednesday. Under Hoffmann, the team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday.

Even before the home game, the Mainz club officials had already declared that the 46-year-old would only play one match.

Instead, Fischer is to keep the 05ers in the Bundesliga. However, the first task in the top flight could hardly be trickier. After the European Cup match in Poznan, Mainz will host German record champions FC Bayern Munich on Sunday at 5.30 pm.

Fischer led Union to the Champions League

Fischer was coach of 1. FC Union from summer 2018 to November 2023. He shaped the most successful era in the club's history. In 2019, he led the Berlin club into the Bundesliga for the first time. After relegation in the first season, Union made it to the European competition three times in a row and sensationally reached the Champions League in 2023.

With his modest and pragmatic manner, Fischer was extremely popular. Under him, the Köpenickers defined themselves as footballers with great discipline and team unity. After a long negative streak, the Eisern and the coach parted amicably. Since then, Fischer, who had also previously worked successfully at FC Zurich in his home country, had been in discussion with a number of clubs, but initially remained without a new coaching job.