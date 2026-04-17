Mainz 05 go down in the Conference League quarter-final second leg in Strasbourg. After the 4-0 defeat, coach Urs Fischer and captain Silvan Widmer talk about the huge disappointment.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you After a 2-0 win in the quarter-final first leg, Mainz 05 concede a 4-0 defeat in the second leg in Strasbourg and are knocked out of the Conference League.

The disappointment is huge. "We were overwhelmed. They ate us up," said coach Urs Fischer.

Mainz captain Silvan Widmer is also looking for an explanation for the poor performance and says: "That was simply not enough." Show more

Coach Urs Fischer was merciless with his players after FSV Mainz 05's Conference League exit. "It has to be said clearly: we were out of our depth. They ate us up," said the 60-year-old Swiss in view of the Bundesliga club's 4-0 quarter-final defeat at Racing Strasbourg: "It was what I feared: We had no answer."

At no stage were the Germans able to build on their 2-0 win in the first leg and failed to create a single scoring chance against the French first division side. "We didn't have the courage today," said Fischer, visibly annoyed. In the end, he tried to be somewhat conciliatory on RTL: "I also have to be careful after a game like that not to say the wrong thing. The boys have done too well so far to talk everything down - but it was really subterranean."

Sporting director Christian Heidel, on the other hand, said the team could leave the competition with their heads held high. "Of course, we have to admit that we had no chance today. We were eliminated against the best team in this competition."

Disappointment nevertheless prevailed, even for national team defender Silvan Widmer: "We weren't on top of our game and were overrun at times. That was simply not enough."

Red after the final whistle for Amiri

To make matters worse, German international Nadiem Amiri was shown the red card after the match when a scuffle broke out between Strasbourg and Mainz players. Ismael Doukouré had triumphantly hung a team-mate's shirt over the corner flag right in front of the Mainz corner - for which he was shown a yellow card.

Amiri had obviously reacted too angrily in the turmoil. "That's not right for me. That's not right, for me it has nothing to do with respect," said Paul Nebel about his French opponent's action. Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha, on the other hand, spoke of disrespectful Mainz players in the first leg in his emotional interview after the game.

For Mainz, the European Cup season ends with a major disappointment. Strasbourg, on the other hand, can continue to dream of a major coup. The French side will face Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League semi-final.

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