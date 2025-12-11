The instructions didn't quite work: Mainz drew 1-1 on coach Urs Fischer's debut. Picture: Keystone

Mainz missed the dream start they had hoped for with new coach Urs Fischer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the Conference League, the Bundesliga club were held to a 1-1 draw by Polish champions Lech Poznan. However, with ten points from five games, the starting position for a direct entry into the round of 16 remains good. The decision will be made next week.

In front of 28,139 spectators in the atmospheric arena, even the good hands of coach Fischer were not enough for the desired away win. Sota Kawasaki scored the opening goal in the 28th minute with his first action after coming on as a substitute for the injured captain Silvan Widmer.

The hosts Poznan equalized with a foul penalty (41'). Nicolas Veratschnig was later shown a yellow card (67'), meaning Mainz had to finish the match with ten players.