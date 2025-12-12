Urs Fischer coached Mainz for the first time on Thursday evening in Poland Keystone

At Union Berlin, Urs Fischer built up a team over the years and became a respected coaching personality in Germany. In Mainz, the first few weeks are already a challenge.

Urs Fischer was fully loaded. Despite the fact that the Zurich native is, by his own admission, explicitly not a volcano, he was seething at his debut for Mainz. A goal disallowed by the video referee, a controversial penalty and yet another red card: the 1:1 in the Conference League at Lech Poznan demanded everything from Fischer emotionally on Thursday evening.

And it doesn't get any easier. Because after the Poles is before Bayern Munich for Mainz and its new coach. The Bundesliga's bottom team with poor form at the unbeaten leaders after 13 rounds: after a break of more than two years, there are more rewarding tasks for a return to the big stage than this Sunday's visit to Munich.

Savior instead of project manager

"Of course I've already had a bit of a look at Bayern, of course," said Fischer, who has five press conferences to attend in his first seven days in addition to the two games. "Today we're also enjoying this point. The lads can be happy for a change, then our focus is on Sunday."

Unlike at Union Berlin, the Swiss is not a project manager for the long haul this time, but a kind of fireman. He is supposed to lead Mainz back up from 18th place and save them from falling into second place.

Eleven days, four games

"It really is a relegation battle. So if you're six points behind, you have to catch up first," said Fischer, analyzing the serious situation. Mainz deliberately opted for Fischer as a kind of experienced calming influence when taking over from the impulsive former FCZ coach Bo Henriksen.

The team must also become calmer. After five dismissals in the Bundesliga, Nikolas Veratschnig was sent off with a yellow-red card on Thursday after a tactical foul. Mainz are currently having to finish games outnumbered too often.

Fischer's first few weeks in Mainz have been full and stressful. Guest matches in Poznan and Munich are followed by home games against Turkish side Samsunspor and St. Pauli. After four games in eleven days, it's time for a well-deserved Christmas break. It is a foretaste of the second half of the season, in which Mainz will continue to play in the Bundesliga and Conference League. The double burden could become a decisive factor in the relegation battle.

Emotional Union return on January 10

After mainly physical challenges, Fischer is expecting an emotional one at the start of 2026. On January 10, he will return to the Alte Försterei to Union Berlin, which he led from the Bundesliga 2 to the Champions League during his tenure from summer 2018 to November 2023.

"I would say that Urs is not just any coach for this club, but a very special coach. And he has more than earned that in these five and a half years," said Union's current head coach Steffen Baumgart.

He called Fischer a "football personality" and "coaching personality". In Mainz, they are also convinced by Fischer's calm and empathetic manner, as Chief Sports Officer Christian Heidel emphasized: "His successes and abilities have made him a sought-after coach." The 59-year-old former defender's enormous wealth of experience is set to become a major trump card in the relegation battle.