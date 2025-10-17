Urs Fischer has been without a club since leaving Union Berlin. KEYSTONE

In an interview with "Transfermarkt", Urs Fischer talks about his time in the Super League, reveals his long-standing recipe for success at Union Berlin and says he is ready to return to the touchline.

In an interview with "Transfermarkt", the Swiss confirmed that he wants to return to the touchline.

Fischer also spoke to the transfer portal about his recipe for success with Union Berlin, revealing: "The way the team performed was the key to success."

The 59-year-old also explains the different approaches he tried out during his time in Swiss football.

"I miss the daily work on the pitch. Working together with the team is something that means a lot to me," says Urs Fischer in an interview with "Transfermarkt" - and clarifies: "I would also be ready to take on a new role again in the meantime."

As the transfer portal reports, there has been interest from a number of Bundesliga clubs in the "past weeks and months". No wonder, given that Fischer was coach at Union Berlin for almost five and a half years between summer 2018 and winter 2023.

Something the Swiss looks back on with pride. "It's fair to say that we achieved something special together. It was also a great time for me personally: five and a half years as coach of a Bundesliga club is something you have to achieve first, especially in a business that is constantly changing."

"When you're that successful, you can be proud and satisfied. Everyone deals with it a little differently, but for me: satisfaction and pride should never become too great, because football is very fast-moving," Fischer continued.

The 59-year-old does not want to simply accept criticism of his style of play and football philosophy at the time, which many Germans regarded as not attractive enough. "I think such criticism can be interpreted in many ways. The question is: who defines what is attractive? For me, it's crucial that you don't give up on your idea just because the outside world perceives it incorrectly," says Fischer, who is vindicated by his success in Berlin.

Different approaches in Zurich, Thun, Basel and Berlin

"Just because you don't combine spectacularly in every game doesn't mean that it's 'only long balls'. Football is a mix of many elements - pressing, switching moments, set pieces and controlling the game," explains Fischer, who worked in Zurich (2008 - 2010), Thun (2013 - 2015) and Basel (2015 - 2017) before his time in Berlin.

And so the comparison with his time in the Swiss Super League follows, where he tried different approaches. "When I look back: In Zurich my approach was offensive and dynamic, in Thun as efficient as possible, and in Basel we set records. That was possible because I worked with the existing squad, with the talent and with the environment. In the end, every club has to think about it: What kind of football do I want - and what kind of coach do I need for it?"

But there is much more to success than that, Fischer knows, and reveals what made his team at Union Berlin so successful: "You have to develop a common goal that everyone believes in and be prepared to make sacrifices to achieve it. We managed that very well back then. We really had a dressing room, a team that worked."

And the core of the recipe for success: "The way the team performed, the way they treated each other and were there for each other, that was the key to our success."

