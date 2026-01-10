No win again: Urs Fischer is still waiting for his first win in the Bundesliga after three games with Mainz Keystone

Mainz remain without a win in their third Bundesliga match under Urs Fischer. The bottom team let a 2-0 lead slip away at Union Berlin in round 16 and had to settle for a point.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For a long time, it looked like Fischer would make a successful return to his old stomping ground. When former Union player Benedict Hollerbach scored 20 minutes before the end to make it 2-0 for the visitors, the first win after eleven games without a three seemed within reach. However, Jeong Woo-Yeong (77') and Danilho Doekhi (86') prevented the bottom club from breaking the deadlock. The victory was particularly bitter for Fischer, who coached Union Berlin from 2018 to 2023 and led the club from Bundesliga 2 to the Champions League.

Manzambi wins against Muheim

Johan Manzambi had a successful evening. The Geneva international won 2:1 with Freiburg against Hamburger SV, with the Swiss international making a decisive impact before the winning goal by winning the header duel against Jordan Torunarigha with a borderline effort. Miro Muheim for the visitors, who are notoriously weak away from home, provided the assist for HSV's opening goal.

Heidenheim and Cologne drew 2-2, with the visitors from the cathedral city twice overturning a deficit and ultimately coming closer to victory thanks to numerous clear scoring chances. Joël Schmied was missing for Cologne through injury, as were numerous other defenders.

The matches between St. Pauli and Leipzig and Bremen and Hoffenheim scheduled for Saturday afternoon had to be postponed due to icy conditions and snow drifts.

Telegrams and table:

Union Berlin - Mainz 05 2:2 (0:1). - Goals: 30 Amiri 0:1. 69 Hollerbach 0:2. 77 Jeong 1:2. 86 Doekhi 2:2. - Comments: Mainz 05 with Widmer.

Heidenheim - 1. FC Köln 2:2 (2:1). - Goals: 15. Pieringer 1:0. 18. Martel 1:1. 26. Niehues 2:1. 48. Saïd El Mala 2:2. - Comments: 1. FC Köln without Schmied (injured).

Freiburg - Hamburger SV 2:1 (0:0). - Goals: 48 Vuskovic 0:1. 53 Grifo (penalty) 1:1. 83 Matanovic 2:1. - Remarks: 51st yellow card against Daniel Elfadli (Hamburger SV). Freiburg with Manzambi (until 94), without Ogbus (not in the squad). Hamburger SV with Muheim, without Hefti (not in the squad).