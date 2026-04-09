Swiss coach Urs Fischer has set Mainz 05 on course for the semi-finals of the Conference League. The Bundesliga club won the quarter-final first leg against Strasbourg 2:0 in front of a home crowd.

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The final result was already clear after 19 minutes following goals from Kaishu Sano (11) and Stefan Posch. Fischer counted on his compatriot Silvan Widmer, the team's captain, until the 80th minute.

It was Mainz's fifth win in a row in all competitions and their ninth game without defeat. Meanwhile, Strasbourg, seventh in the Ligue 1 table, lost for the first time in ten games without defeat.