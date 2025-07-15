Urs Fischer can imagine coaching a women's team. Picture: Keystone

Urs Fischer is a fan of women's football. Now the 59-year-old coach is campaigning for greater recognition for female footballers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"The mindset of the clubs is often still outdated. They should try to raise more money to support women. Every female footballer should be able to make a living from sport," the Swiss player told the German newspaper "Tagesspiegel".

Fischer knows what he is talking about. His daughter Riana played for FC Zurich for years and became Swiss champion eight times. "During this time, I saw what women take on - and how little recognition there is for it. The biggest problem is the infrastructure," said Fischer. The 59-year-old is an ambassador for the "Football can do more" organization during the current Women's European Championship.

Will Fischer soon be coaching a women's team?

However, Fischer has noticed a positive development. "We've just had a transfer worth millions. So there is movement in women's football," said the former Bundesliga coach.

Olivia Smith is reportedly on the verge of a transfer for a record transfer fee in women's football. Champions League winners Arsenal are willing to pay Liverpool around 1.16 million euros for the 20-year-old Canada international

Fischer most recently coached the men's team at Union Berlin. However, he does not rule out coaching a women's team at some point. "I've always had contact with women's teams and I would put it like this: Never say never. Many things are possible," said Fischer. Union Berlin's female footballers will play in the Bundesliga for the first time next season.

You might also be interested in