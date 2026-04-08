The first round of the giants' duel between Real Madrid and FC Bayern goes to the Germans. Munich are lucky in the closing stages that Jonathan Tah is not sent off after a foul on Kylian Mbappé.

Syl Battistuzzi

In the 70th minute, Kylian Mbappé and Jonathan Tah came to blows on the touchline. The Bayern defender kicks the Frenchman in the Achilles tendon from behind. "Tah's action isn't done with a lot of speed," said Urs Meier in the blue Sport studio, adding: "In some leagues, whether it's the Swiss league or the Bundesliga, it would be checked with the VAR and then a red card would probably be shown."

This scene would also certainly be reviewed by UEFA and classified as a red and not a yellow in a training video, explains the man from Aargau.

Meier on the controversial scene: "I'd say it was a slight red card, which the referee saw as orange." In the end it was yellow. For the 67-year-old, a wrong decision in terms of the rules: "If you look at it, it's red."

However, Meier is glad that referee Michael Oliver was in charge of the game, which the Englishman followed through with. "The players accepted it. It was a fair game," Meier sums up.