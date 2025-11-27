Atlético take an early lead against Inter - but the scene causes controversy: did Baena take the ball with his hand? In the blue Sport studio, the VAR decision is a topic of conversation.

Syl Battistuzzi

After Hakan Çalhanoğlu loses possession, Giuliano Simeone forces the ball and makes his way down the right. The Argentinian crosses the ball sharply to the second post. Alex Baena runs in and takes the ball with his stomach. From there, the ball bounces slightly off his right arm and Carlos Augusto tries to clear.

However, the Brazilian knocks the ball right at the feet of Julian Alvarez, who fires the ball past Yann Sommer with a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner of the net. The goal does not count at first, but the VAR sends off referee François Letexier and he eventually decides that there was no handball by Álex Baena - so the goal counts and Atlético take the lead in the 9th minute.

The scene is also the subject of much discussion in the blue Sport studio. For pundit Marco Streller and co-host Valentina Maceri, the decision was correct, but presenter Roman Kilchsperger and Urs Meier disagree.

"We all see the same pictures. For me, the ball is clearly on the hand, and if it's on the hand, it's a handball," explained the referee expert. In response to Maceri's objection that the hand does not go to the ball, Meier replies: "It doesn't matter to the attacker whether it's intentional or not. If it's a handball immediately before a goal is scored, it's a handball," says the 66-year-old from Aargau.