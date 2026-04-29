Arsenal take the lead in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final away to Atlético Madrid shortly before the break thanks to a Gyökeres penalty. But the penalty decision is a talking point.

Jan Arnet

There wasn't much going on in Madrid in the first half. But then, in the 42nd minute, the Gunners made a good run and Viktor Gyökeres appeared alone in front of Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak - and fell after a slight push from David Hancko. Referee Danny Makkelie immediately points to the penalty spot.

The protests of the Madrilenians were of no avail, as the VAR did not intervene. So Gyökeres immediately runs up himself and converts the penalty to make it 1:0 for Arsenal.

But was it really a penalty-worthy foul? "It's a little push from behind. It's a collision - but it still costs money. It's a penalty", was the analysis of blue referee expert Urs Meier.

Meier receives a compliment from presenter Valentina Maceri for this sentence: "Urs, that's the best comparison I've ever heard in a penalty situation." Roman Kilchsperger counters: "Now you don't have to exaggerate. The comparison wasn't that good. But at least he made an effort to look for a picture."

Petric and Reif have a different opinion

However, blue Sport experts Mladen Petric and Marcel Reif disagree with Meier: "I understand what Urs is saying, but for me it's not enough. I wouldn't have given it," says Petric.

He continued: "You can see that the striker already has both feet in the air when contact is made. If there's always a penalty for something like that, you can't even go into the tackle in the penalty area." Reif agrees with Petric: "Gyökeres falls far too easily."

But Meier, Reif and Petric agree on one thing: if Makelie whistles, he should actually give Hancko a red card because the Slovakian defender prevents a clear goalscoring opportunity without being in a fight for the ball.

The second half is underway. Click here for the live ticker.