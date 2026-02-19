Inter Milan struggled in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs at Bodø/Glimt, even though Pio Esposito was able to equalize in the meantime. But was the goal legal? Refereeing expert Urs Meier has his doubts.

Jan Arnet

Half an hour has been played in Bodø. In sub-zero temperatures, Inter have to chase a deficit. But the Italians press for an equalizer - and in the 30th minute, Pio Esposito actually pushes the ball over the line. 1:1 - or was it? The VAR takes another look at the scene.

The TV images suggest that the ball bounced off Esposito's hand in front of his goal. After a few moments, the check is over and the goal counts. Former top referee Urs Meier literally can't believe his eyes. "Sometimes you get the feeling that your eyes are lying to you," Meier shrugs in the blue Sport studio.

For the refereeing expert, one thing is clear: "I see a handball and there is a clear rule that the goal must not count if the ball hits the goal scorer's hand immediately before the goal is scored - regardless of whether it was intentional or not. They looked at the scene for a long time, apparently they have different pictures than I do," said Meier.

Inter threatened with Champions League exit

Even blue Sport expert Marco Streller can't really explain the situation. "Sometimes I can't figure it out either. But in terms of football, I think it's good that the goal counted."

In the end, however, it was the Norwegians who celebrated. Bodø/Glimt beat Inter 3-1, meaning the Italians will have to overturn a two-goal deficit in Milan in a week's time.