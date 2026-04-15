Liverpool are chasing a 2-0 deficit from the first leg against PSG - and are awarded a penalty in the second leg with the score at 0-0. But this was disallowed after VAR intervention. A correct decision?

Jan Arnet

Alexis Mac Allister goes down in the PSG penalty area in the 64th minute and referee Maurizio Mariani does indeed point to the penalty spot. The big chance for Liverpool to make the quarter-final duel exciting again?

No. After the alleged culprit Willian Pacho complains loudly to the referee, the VAR also intervenes and asks Mariani to look at the screen. In the end, the penalty is taken back.

The TV footage shows Mac Allister being hit on the foot by Pacho. So was it really a clearly wrong decision to point to the spot? For refereeing expert Urs Meier, the matter is clear: "That's not a penalty. He (Mac Allister) was looking for physical contact. That's why I think it's right for the VAR to intervene. Because it was a wrong decision by the referee."

In the end, Paris St. Germain prevailed 2-0, as in the first leg, and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. The defending champions now await the winner of the clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid (Wednesday, 21:00 live on blue Sport).