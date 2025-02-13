In the second part of the Champions League play-off first leg, the referees unintentionally find themselves in the spotlight. Expert Urs Meier analyzes the controversial scenes in the blue Sport studio.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several controversial scenes in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs have sparked debate.

In particular, a penalty whistle for Bruges and against Atalanta Bergamo heated things up. Refereeing expert Urs Meier speaks of a scandal in the blue Sport studio.

Meier also comments on a controversial red card against Monaco. Show more

The first leg of the Champions League play-offs have been played. Just like the team, the referees are also performing differently. On Wednesday, the referees had to deal with several controversial scenes - and, in the opinion of refereeing expert Urs Meier, did not always make the right decision.

The gift-wrapped Brugge penalty

A decision by Halil Umut Meler in the match between Bruges and Atalanta Bergamo upset Meier. After Atalanta defender Isak Hien's arm landed in the face of opponent Gustaf Nilsson in a tackle, the Turkish referee whistled a penalty for the home team in stoppage time - much to the incomprehension of Atalanta defender Isak Hien and many others.

"It's a scandal that a penalty is given like that. And that the VAR didn't intervene. It's a scandal," said refereeing expert Urs Meier angrily in the blue Sport studio. Marco Streller shakes his head: "If nobody on the pitch complains, then it's not a penalty. They've been playing this sport since they were four or five years old. They all wanted to carry on playing and were totally surprised that the referee suddenly blew his whistle."

"If you ask for a yellow card, you get it"

Another talking point was a harsh decision against AS Monaco, who lost the first leg against Benfica Lisbon 1-0 in front of a home crowd. The defeat had a lot to do with Al Musrati's sending off. The 28-year-old called for Benfica's Carreras to be cautioned after a foul on team-mate Breel Embolo. Instead, he received a second yellow card for his gesture and was sent to the showers by referee Maurizio Mariani shortly after the break.

"If you ask for a yellow card, you get it," Urs Meier makes clear. Nevertheless, he understands the discussions. "The problem is that the referees no longer enforce it. One does it, the other doesn't. Then we have a knockout game in which a lot is at stake. Carreras, who already has a yellow card, commits a foul. The referee does nothing - and then the one who makes such a small sign gets a yellow-red card. That's not right," says Meier and demands: "Either the referees are generally consistent, or you can settle it with a clear warning."

"With a little understanding of football, you can see that immediately"

Jesús Gil Manzano has a relatively quiet evening at Celtic Park in Glasgow - until the referee is asked by the VAR shortly after the break to take another look at an action by Dayot Upamecano because the Bayern defender is standing on his opponent's foot.

But Manzano sticks to his decision even after viewing the video footage and receives applause from the blue Sport Studio. "Upamecano plays the ball first. Then he puts his foot down, it's a completely natural movement. I'm super happy that he didn't whistle for a penalty," emphasized Marco Streller.

The refereeing expert sees it the same way. "With a little understanding of football, you can see that straight away. Never, ever a penalty," says Urs Meier and simply wonders: "Why does the VAR intervene at all?"

