"You have to see it at this level" Urs Meier takes Champions League referees to task

Tobias Benz

18.9.2025

In the Champions League clash between Manchester City and Napoli, the Italians are sent off in the first half. The decision requires the VAR - to the annoyance of blue referee expert Urs Meier.

18.09.2025, 23:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo is sent off early against Manchester City after an emergency brake.
  • Referee Felix Zwayer needs the help of the VAR for the decision.
  • For the blue Sport experts Urs Meier and Marco Streller, however, the referee should have seen it without help.
Show more

The clash between Manchester City and Napoli will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Thursday evening. All eyes are on the returning Kevin de Bruyne, but the VAR steals the show in the 18th minute.

Phil Foden sends teammate Erling Haaland on a journey through Napoli's defensive ranks, which is abruptly halted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo. The Italian goes low and only hits his opponent in the tackle. An obvious emergency brake.

But referee Felix Zwayer initially allows play to continue and only decides on red after VAR intervention. For blue experts Marco Streller and Urs Meier, that's not good enough.

Streller on Zwayer: "Very bad"

"I'm surprised the referee didn't see that. You should always look where the ball is going," said Meier, analyzing the scene in the blue Sport studio. "At this level, you should see that as a referee."

Streller takes the same line. "Urs is absolutely right. The ball doesn't move in any other direction. He has a relatively clear view. Felix Zwayer needs the VAR about four times in every game." His verdict: "Very bad."

Incidentally, the scene is also bitter for Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian was sent off shortly after his team-mate was sent off for a tactical substitution. At least he received some consolation from the England fans, who honored their former midfield star with chants and banners.

