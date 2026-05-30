It feels like the referees are criticized every matchday. After the Champions League final, however, the referees reaped nothing but praise. Even the particularly critical refereeing expert Urs Meier is enthusiastic.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you PSG win the Champions League final against Arsenal after penalties.

The blue Sport experts not only praise the PSG stars, but also referee Daniel Siebert and his team.

The verdict was that Siebert not only refereed the game, but also led it. Show more

Refereeing is usually a pretty thankless job. If you make mistakes, everyone beats you up. If you don't make any mistakes, the next day no one even knows you were there.

So it's all the better that this is completely different in the Champions League final of all things. Although you can find posts on the internet in which one team or the other feels disadvantaged, the neutral experts in the blue Sport Studio do not agree with this canon. Quite the opposite.

Marcel Reif already praised Daniel Siebert at the break and he did so again after the game: "That was a performance so worthy of a final." The German had a clear line and thus nipped discussions in the bud. Everyone knew where they stood. "That's match management!"

The refereeing expert Urs Meier, who joined the match, shared Reif's opinion and also praised Siebert for virtually burying the Arsenal professionals' timeout with two decisions. "That really is match management and not just whistling, but managing and leading. Outstanding!" Reif goes one better and says: "A referee can also make a game better."

After analyzing another heated scene, in which Siebert once again decided everything correctly from the experts' point of view, Urs Meier draws a final conclusion: "Tonight we have two winners: PSG and the refereeing team."

All the more bitter that we won't be seeing Daniel Siebert at the World Cup. Felix Zwayer was the only German main referee nominated by FIFA for the World Cup.

More about the final