A bizarre scene unfolded during Monday’s World Cup match: A Uruguayan player initially helps an opponent but then leaves him lying on the ground as his team heads toward the goal. One person, in particular, is furious about it.

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A curious scene during the World Cup match between Uruguay and Cape Verde (2–2) caused quite a stir early Monday morning. With the score at 0–1, Uruguay’s forward Federico Viñas helped his opponent Telmo Arcanjo, who was lying on the ground suffering from a cramp. It was, in theory, a sportsmanlike gesture.

However, when Viñas saw that his team was creating a promising scoring opportunity, he simply left the Cape Verde player lying there and ran into the penalty area. It was during this very attack in the 44th minute that Maxi Araujo scored the goal to tie the game at 1–1. “My opponent needed me. But my team needed me even more,” Viñas said afterward, justifying his behavior.

Federico Viñas in Uruguay’s first goal against Cape Verde 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kIH8BFicFW — Vid (@FCB_Vid) June 21, 2026

Cape Verde’s Coach Angry

Cape Verde’s coach, Bubista, wasn’t going to let that slide. “I was upset by that incident,” he said. “Because Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay’s coach) exemplifies fair play in every press conference and every game. We’ve all learned from him what fair play means.”

Bielsa was awarded the Fair Play Prize by FIFA, the world soccer governing body, in 2019. He had instructed his team at the time, Leeds United, to allow Aston Villa to score a goal without putting up a fight. Leeds had scored immediately beforehand while a Villa player was lying injured on the ground.

After the World Cup match in Miami, Bubista said he immediately asked his fellow coach why he hadn’t taken any action this time. Apparently, he didn’t receive an answer.

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