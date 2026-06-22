The Cape Verde national team pulled off another surprise in its second World Cup match. The tournament newcomer, having already held Spain to a draw, also managed to take a point from Uruguay and now has its sights set on the Round of 32.

After their sensational scoreless draw against Spain in their World Cup debut, the West Africans also celebrated their first two goals against Uruguay. In the 21st minute, Kevin Pina scored on a free kick from 30 meters to make it 1–0, and just past the hour mark, Hélio Varela netted the goal that sealed the 2–2 final score.

Uruguay’s defense was at fault for both goals. However, the 2–2 equalizer was particularly frustrating for national team coach Marcelo Bielsa. After the two-time world champions had seemingly turned the game around with goals by Maximiliano Araujo in the 44th minute and Agustin Canobbio in stoppage time of the first half, defender Mathias Olivera and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera handed the 2–2 equalizer to Uruguay on a silver platter with their mistakes. Varela, who had come on as a substitute just two minutes earlier, capitalized on the opportunity.

For Uruguay, the situation is precarious following draws against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. The South Americans will face Spain in their final match late Saturday night Swiss time. In the other match, played simultaneously, Cape Verde will take on Saudi Arabia. Under certain circumstances, another draw could be enough for the Africans to secure second place and advance to the next round.

Match Report and Standings:

Uruguay – Cape Verde 2:2 (2:1)

Miami. – 64,003 spectators. – Referee: Eskås (NOR). – Goals: 21. Kevin Pina 0–1. 44. Araújo 1–1. 45. Canobbio (Araújo) 2–1. 61' Hélio Varela 2–2.

Uruguay: Muslera; Varela, Cáceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Ugarte (70' de la Cruz); Canobbio, Bentancur, Valverde, Araújo (81' Rodríguez); Viñas (70' Núñez).

Cape Verde: Vozinha; Steven Moreira, Pico Lopes, Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral; Kevin Pina (71. Laros Duarte); Ryan Mendes, Telmo Arcanjo (46. Deroy Duarte), Jamiro Monteiro (80. Yannick Semedo), Garry Rodrigues (58. Hélio Varela); Gilson Benchimol (58. Nuno da Costa).

Notes: Yellow cards: 5. Sidny Cabral. 20. Bentancur. 58. Olivera. 93. Diney Borges.

1. Spain 2/4 (4:0). 2. Uruguay 2/2 (3:3). 3. Cape Verde 2/2 (2:2). 4. Saudi Arabia 2/1 (1:5).