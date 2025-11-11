Mia Hamant was only 21 years old. dpa

US soccer mourns the loss of a young goalkeeper. Mia Hamant was diagnosed with kidney cancer in April. She fought to the end - in vain.

DPA dpa

Up-and-coming US goalkeeper Mia Hamant has died of kidney cancer at the age of just 21. The keeper from the University of Washington (UW) near Seattle was only diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer in April and was already at an advanced stage 4. According to the US media, fewer than 200 cases of the disease have been reported worldwide since 1995.

In 2024, Hamant was still one of the best goalkeepers in the Big Ten Conference, one of the oldest leagues for university sports in the country. She did not play this year due to her diagnosis, but still supported her team during her chemotherapy for the past seven months.

Deep sadness and joy in just a few days

"Mia has made us all better people. Her impact will be felt in this program and in our lives forever," said Washington Women's Soccer coach Nicole Van Dyke. "Even in the toughest moments, she showed an unwavering spirit that inspired her teammates and coaches every day."

With Hamant as an inspiration, her teammates won the 2025 Big Ten regular season championship, Washington's first conference championship since 2000. Three days after Hamant's death, her team also claimed the 2025 Big Ten Tournament Championship by defeating Michigan State 4-1 in penalty kicks. This qualified the team for the College Cup. They now want to win this title for their deceased teammate.

Last year, Hamant led her Huskies to the semifinals of the conference tournament by saving penalty kicks. She was then selected to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team.