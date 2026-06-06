National coach Mauricio Pochettino, pictured with Diego Luna, doesn't want to talk the Americans out of their big football dreams Keystone

The golden generation around Christian Pulisic should lift the US national team into new spheres at the home World Cup. The president wants the title, the national coach lets him dream. The stakes are high.

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"Can you win the World Cup?" US President Donald Trump asked national team coach Mauricio Pochettino on the sidelines of the World Cup draw in December. "Of course, Mr. President," the Argentinian replied dutifully. In a country that sees sporting dominance as part of its self-image, such demonstrative optimism is almost a political must.

It goes without saying that the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico should be more than just a major sporting event for the co-host. However, the reality is much more sober. Before the opener against Paraguay on June 13, the American national team is in the midst of a sporting identity crisis. The test matches at the end of March against Belgium (2:5) and at the beginning of April against Portugal (0:2) ruthlessly exposed the team's deficits. Since the 2022 World Cup round of 16 against the Netherlands, they have lost eight games against world-class European teams (6:22 goals).

Pulisic and Pochettino in focus

The current generation has long been regarded as the most talented in American football history. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna gained their experience in top European leagues and nurtured hopes that the USA could make a serious push towards the world's elite for the first time. Pulisic, known as Captain America in his home country and under contract with AC Milan since 2024 after spells at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, remains the great symbolic figure. However, Pulisic's name only appears in 39th place in the New York Times' list of the 100 best footballers in the world and he is the only American on the list.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino is also under pressure. The former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach, whose contract expires after the World Cup, took over in September 2024 with the clear mission of leading the co-hosts to at least the quarter-finals at their home World Cup. But his record remains inconsistent.

Although he regularly won against smaller nations such as Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago, he also suffered several heavy defeats. Ex-international Alexi Lalas therefore asked publicly: "Why the hell are we paying Mauricio Pochettino six million dollars a year if he can't do anything with these players?" Pochettino, for his part, attracted attention with an interview with the BBC in which he was already thinking aloud about a return to the Premier League.

Favorable draw

Despite all the doubts, the USA's path to the knockout phase seems basically open. The group draw gave the hosts a feasible draw with Turkey, Paraguay and Australia. Group D is the most favorable of the three World Cup hosts, and not just for the BBC.

But the Americans would do well not to underestimate the competition. Turkey, in particular, with the currently injured stars Arda Güler and Hakan Calhanoglu, who should be fit again by the World Cup, should be rated higher despite the detour via the play-offs. Paraguay, who traditionally thrive on their robust defense and combative mentality, are also far more unpleasant than their name suggests.

For this very reason, the opening game against Paraguay could prove to be a test of nerves. American media speak openly of the fact that the World Cup atmosphere in their own country is hardly noticeable so far. The national team is moving "far below the radar", even at home games there are often more fans of the opponents in the stadium than American supporters, noted "Fox Sports".

Divided country

Then there is the political environment. The World Cup is taking place in a socially polarized country in which Trump is increasingly using sport as a stage for national self-presentation. Football, ridiculed for decades as a fringe sport, is suddenly being used as a symbol of American strength. The risk of early failure would be correspondingly high.

The history of the US national team provides enough warning signs. Reaching the semi-finals in 1930 remains the greatest success to date. Since the introduction of modern tournament formats, the USA has only reached the quarter-finals once - in 2002 in South Korea and Japan. At their home World Cup in 1994, they reached the last 16, as they did in 2022.

Nevertheless, the Americans are dreaming of a major coup. Perhaps also because sporting success in the USA is often first claimed and only then achieved. The summer of the 2026 World Cup should show whether the American dream really is based on an emerging football power or just the next big overconfidence.