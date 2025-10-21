Four countries are expected to play for this trophy in 2031: Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica in addition to the USA Keystone

As expected, the USA wants to organize the 2031 Women's World Cup with partners. The collaboration will be with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The US association already has co-hosts for the men's World Cup next summer in the form of Canada and Mexico. The bid for 2031 will almost certainly be successful due to a lack of competition. In April, FIFA President Gianni Infantino practically announced the hosts for the 2031 and 2035 World Cups in his welcoming address at the UEFA Congress in Belgrade.

There is also only one valid bid for 2035 - from the United Kingdom, which Infantino described as the "Home Nations" of football, i.e. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. An official decision on the hosts is to be made at the 2026 FIFA Congress in Vancouver. The Women's World Cup will take place in Brazil in 2027.