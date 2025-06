Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov is one of Uzbekistan's best-known international players Keystone

Uzbekistan qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

The Uzbeks secured their place at the 2026 tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada with a goalless draw away to the United Arab Emirates.

The Asian association can now field at least eight teams for the tournament (June 11 to July 19), which has been increased to 48 teams, while a ninth participant could qualify via intercontinental play-offs.