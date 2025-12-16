  1. Residential Customers
Judges have ruled Vacation money included - PSG must pay Mbappé 61 million

SDA

16.12.2025 - 14:42

Kylian Mbappé gets a Christmas bonus.
Kylian Mbappé gets a Christmas bonus.
Keystone

In the multi-million euro dispute between Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain, the Parisian labor court has ordered the club to pay around 61 million euros.

Keystone-SDA

16.12.2025, 14:42

16.12.2025, 15:20

The judges agreed with the player and ordered the club to pay the outstanding salaries and bonuses demanded by Mbappé. However, this is not the end of the legal battle that has been going on for a year and a half. Both parties now have the opportunity to appeal to the court of appeal.

Originally, the dispute arose over an amount of around 55 million euros in wages and bonuses that Mbappé was still demanding from the Parisian club following his move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. After a lengthy exchange of blows before various instances, further accusations followed and the demands escalated to astronomical sums.

At the hearing before the labor court in November, the 26-year-old 2018 world champion then demanded €263 million from PSG, while the club demanded €440 million from the star player. Mbappé added payments for unfair dismissal, a signing bonus with vacation pay and a sum for alleged illegal employment to what he considered to be unpaid wages. PSG, in turn, demanded compensation for a failed transfer. The labor court dismissed all of these further-reaching claims from both sides.

Mbappé joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024 after seven years at PSG.

