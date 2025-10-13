Curaçao celebrates FCZ player Livano Comenencia's goal. youtube.com/@concacaf

After three qualifying matches, Curaçao is on course for the World Cup. If the island state defends its top spot in the remaining three games, it will qualify for the World Cup for the first time. Dreaming is allowed.

Patrick Lämmle

FCZ player Livano Comenencia is in the thick of it, scoring a goal against Jamaica.

Curaçao could take the next step towards the World Cup with a win against Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday night. Show more

Uzbekistan and Jordan will take part in the World Cup for the first time next summer. But an even bigger sensation is on the horizon: Curaçao, a true football dwarf, is on course for the World Cup.

With a 2:0 win against group favorites Jamaica, Curaçao recently conquered the top of the table on National Day of all days. "My phone is constantly vibrating, our games are the talk of the town on the island," said Kenji Gorré after the game. "People are excited, the atmosphere is good, there's laughter and music. Everyone is cheering us on."

Only 150,000 people live on Curaçao, which is primarily known as a vacation paradise with its beautiful beaches. Livano Comenencia, an FCZ player, is also in the team of former Dutch Bonds coach Dick Advocaat - he even scored in the 2-0 win against Jamaica. "It's an honor to play for the island," says Comenencia. However, they are "still a long way from reaching their goal". The secret to success: "We are simply a family."

XXL World Cup makes it possible

But there is another reason why Curaçao can dream of the World Cup. 48 teams qualify for the 2026 World Cup and with the hosts USA, Mexico and Canada, three potential qualifying opponents have already qualified directly for the tournament.

Curaçao could take the next step towards the World Cup with a win against Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday night. FCZ player Comenencia knows that it won't be a walk in the park: "We simply have to win all three. No more and no less."

Coach Advocaat speaks of a "unique squad". The team's sense of togetherness and passion in particular are "impressive", the 78-year-old continued.

