Brunello Iacopetta's (Aarau) and Marc Schneider's (Vaduz) teams go head-to-head in Liechtenstein on Monday Keystone

The battle for direct promotion in the Challenge League is reaching its climax. With two rounds to go, Vaduz are just ahead of Aarau. Today sees a direct duel in Liechtenstein.

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Who will be promoted directly to the Super League? The answer is yet to be found: after 34 of the 36 rounds, the duel between Vaduz and Aarau is still open. Vaduz are having their best season to date in the Challenge League in terms of points, Aarau their second-best. Both still have every chance of finishing in first place, with two points separating them ahead of the direct encounter on Monday evening.

The 35th round could be the decisive turning point. Vaduz, the leaders, and Aarau, the runners-up, will meet for their fourth clash of the season. If Vaduz win, it will be clear that the Liechtenstein side will be allowed to try their hand in the top division for the fourth time since the Super League was introduced. If Aarau prevail, there will be another change of leader and the advantage will once again lie with coach Brunello Iacopetta's team ahead of the final round.

Vaduz enjoy home advantage on Monday - a factor that should not be underestimated. The home team has prevailed in each of the three head-to-head meetings so far this season, and Vaduz are still unbeaten in the league at the Rheinpark Stadium this season (15 wins, 2 draws). What's more, Vaduz have turned a nine-point deficit into a lead since the 8th round.

Nevertheless, there are no clear advantages to be seen in the season finale, especially as Aarau are clearly the best away team with 36 points from 17 games and top scorer Elias Filet (20 goals for the season) has been in top form in recent weeks. The 24-year-old Frenchman has scored five times in the last four games and nine times in the last nine. The bookmakers have even odds on a home win for Vaduz and an away win for Aarau in Monday's match.

In the final round, Vaduz will play away at Wil and Aarau at home against Yverdon. The goal difference is currently still in Vaduz's favor (71:38 to 73:44 or +33 to +29), but Aarau could make up the difference in the direct duel.