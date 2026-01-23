Leaders Vaduz continue their winning run in the Challenge League in the first game of the new year. Coach Marc Schneider's team celebrated their tenth success in a row with a 3-1 win against Wil.

Patrick Lämmle

The Liechtenstein side were already 2-0 up after 21 minutes, with Dominik Schwizer setting up Liridon Berisha's header in the 15th minute and scoring 2-0 himself from an awkward angle. After Milos Cocic made it 3-0 (59'), Orges Bunjaku at least managed to score a consolation goal for Wil in the 93rd minute.

As a result, promotion hopefuls Aarau are under pressure on Saturday. Anything less than a win against bottom side Bellinzona would be tantamount to disappointment. However, the Ticino side have upgraded during the short winter break.

Carouge picks up a point

In the second game on Friday, Stade Nyonnais and Étoile Carouge drew 2-2, with Joris Manquant scoring the equalizer for the home team in the 91st minute with a penalty. Prior to that, the visitors had turned a 0:1 (11th) into a 2:1 (52nd) thanks to two goals from Itaitinga.