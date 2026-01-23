  1. Residential Customers
Video highlights Vaduz beat Wil and cement their lead in the Challenge League table

Patrick Lämmle

23.1.2026

Leaders Vaduz continue their winning run in the Challenge League in the first game of the new year. Coach Marc Schneider's team celebrated their tenth success in a row with a 3-1 win against Wil.

23.01.2026, 19:50

23.01.2026, 22:46

The Liechtenstein side were already 2-0 up after 21 minutes, with Dominik Schwizer setting up Liridon Berisha's header in the 15th minute and scoring 2-0 himself from an awkward angle. After Milos Cocic made it 3-0 (59'), Orges Bunjaku at least managed to score a consolation goal for Wil in the 93rd minute.

As a result, promotion hopefuls Aarau are under pressure on Saturday. Anything less than a win against bottom side Bellinzona would be tantamount to disappointment. However, the Ticino side have upgraded during the short winter break.

Carouge picks up a point

In the second game on Friday, Stade Nyonnais and Étoile Carouge drew 2-2, with Joris Manquant scoring the equalizer for the home team in the 91st minute with a penalty. Prior to that, the visitors had turned a 0:1 (11th) into a 2:1 (52nd) thanks to two goals from Itaitinga.

