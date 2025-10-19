  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Vaduz beat Wil - Yverdon remain first in pursuit of leaders Aarau

SDA

19.10.2025 - 16:22

Relegated Yverdon remain the first runners-up to leaders Aarau in the Challenge League. The Vaud side defeated bottom-placed Bellinzona 2-0 at home in the 10th round.

Keystone-SDA

19.10.2025, 16:22

19.10.2025, 16:52

The goals for the hosts were scored by Helios Sessolo with a penalty (29') and Sidiki Camara in stoppage time of the first half with an assist from Sessolo. Yverdon are still five points behind Aarau after their third successive win, while Bellinzona are still waiting for their first victory in the current championship.

Vaduz, one point behind Yverdon, also picked up three points. The Liechtenstein side also won 2-0 at penultimate-placed Wil thanks to goals from Mats Hammerich (60') and Ayomide Akinola (81').

Ranking

