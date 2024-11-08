Vaduz celebrate their third home win in a row. Coach Marc Schneider's team beat Xamax, coached by Uli Forte, 2:1, while Stade Lausanne-Ouchy celebrated a 6:2 victory over Stade Nyonnais.

Linus Hämmerli

Dominik Schwizer, who played for Xamax on loan last season, secured the victory for the Liechtenstein side with a converted penalty in the 75th minute. Vaduz are now unbeaten in six games and moved to within two points of third-placed Neuchâtel, who have lost four of their last six games.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and Stade Nyonnais also met on Friday evening. As in their first meeting this season, it was a clear-cut affair: following their 3-0 away win at the end of August, Lausanne-Ouchy ran out 6-2 winners at home.

Man of the Match: Vaduz - Neuchâtel Xamax

Guillaumne Furrer (Neuchâtel Xamax). Although his team ultimately came away with no points, he was the most eye-catching player on the pitch.

Results and table