Nicolas Hasler leads FC Vaduz as captain. Keystone

FC Vaduz will face Etoile Carouge on Friday. With a win, FCV can continue to secure direct promotion on its own. Nicolas Hasler on the end of the season and his dream.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Vaduz's first major goal of the season was achieved on Tuesday evening shortly before 10 p.m.: the team from the Challenge League beat USV Eschen-Mauren from the 1st division 4:3 in the final of the Liechtenstein Cup. Vaduz will therefore also play for qualification for the Conference League in the coming season.

"It was always my dream"

The second big goal? "We want to finish the season in first place. There's a lot at stake," says Nicolas Hasler, the captain of FC Vaduz.

Three matchdays before the end of the season, the club leads the second-highest Swiss league. With a two-point lead over first-placed Aarau, one thing is clear: if Vaduz don't slip up against Carouge, Aarau and Wil and pick up a total of nine points, promotion is assured.

"It was always my dream to lead FC Vaduz into the Super League again and to play in it with my team," says Hasler, who has played 276 games for the Liechtenstein club in his career to date - from 2011 to 2017 and again since 2022. But: "Both teams have proven their qualities. Aarau won't let up either."

In conversation with Keystone-SDA, the 35-year-old midfielder's experience is evident. The fact that Hasler has been through everything in his career - promotion, relegation and barrage - has left its mark on the Liechtenstein international. "Nothing upsets me so quickly," says Hasler. He has picked up little things from everywhere that now help him to stay focused and think from game to game.

No easy opponents in the Challenge League

Accordingly, the captain has not yet prepared himself for the direct duel against Aarau next Monday. Even though, after five seasons in the second-highest Swiss league, Vaduz could already secure promotion at home in the Rheinpark Stadium. "There are no easy opponents in this league. They can all be dangerous." That includes Etoile Carouge, who are in 7th place and host Vaduz on Friday. With their 3:1 win against Aarau at the beginning of April, the French-speaking Swiss have shown that they can cause surprises.

"Personally, I look forward to these games. It means you've done something right. It's not often that you get to play for something like promotion at the end of the season," says Hasler. As captain, this is exactly what he tries to pass on to his younger teammates. What the team is currently experiencing is great and should not hold the players back. "I hope I can use my experience to help the youngsters enjoy the games and not just feel under pressure."

"That must be our incentive"

As captain, he tries to motivate the younger players to set themselves high goals. For some, the Challenge League may be enough - but he has never been like that in terms of character, says Hasler, who describes himself as a mentality monster. The mentality he has of wanting to get better in every training session is necessary for a career.

"You shouldn't set yourself the goal of playing for Vaduz in the Challenge League for the next ten years. They should go abroad and take a chance." Just as he did when he played in the MLS for two and a half years from 2017, before returning to Switzerland to play for Thun and finally back to Vaduz.

For all those players who still have their careers ahead of them, the Super League would be a "huge opportunity". Because there are more spectators, better stadiums and individual players are also more in the spotlight. And: "The path in the Super League can continue very quickly, even with just a good half season. That must be the incentive for all of us."

But FC Vaduz is not quite there yet. Even if the club plays a consistent season, it will take everyone in the team to get promotion over the finish line. FCV can take the first of the three necessary steps on Friday with a win against Carouge.