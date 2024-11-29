Marc Schneider has been coach at FC Vaduz since February. The 44-year-old ventures onto the ice with blue Sport and explains why nothing came of his dream of a career in ice hockey.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marc Schneider has been coach at FC Vaduz since February and has gone six consecutive league games without defeat with his charges.

Ahead of Friday's home game against Schaffhausen (live on blue Zoom), Schneider ventures onto the ice with blue Sport, talks about his dream of a great ice hockey career and explains that family comes first these days. Show more

On Friday evening, FC Vaduz welcome FC Schaffhausen to the Rheinpark Stadium (live from 8pm on blue Sport) and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run of six league games in a row. Before the game, Vaduz coach Marc Schneider ventures onto the ice with blue Sport presenter Chris Augsburger - and cuts a very fine figure on skates.

"It brings back childhood memories. It was an important part of my youth," says Marc Schneider in an interview with blue Sport, adding: "It would have been my big dream. As a child, I dreamed of becoming a professional field hockey player."

Family comes first

"Playing ice hockey was extremely expensive at the time. It wasn't feasible for us. That's why we said: You can play football. It turned out okay," says the 44-year-old, who made over 200 Super League appearances for Thun, Zurich, St. Gallen and YB during his career and twice became Swiss champion with FCZ.

Schneider is now on the touchline and has been at FC Vaduz since February. "I've certainly arrived and I'm happy to be here," says the father of two, who lives with his family in Switzerland rather than the Principality: "Everyone is extremely happy, including the family and the kids."

This is Schneider's top priority: "That's the most important factor. If it didn't fit, I wouldn't do it," Schneider makes clear, adding: "Even when I went to Belgium and Germany, it was clear that the family had to be involved. I'm very lucky that I have a wife and children who can go along with it all."

