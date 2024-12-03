Vaduz failed to move up to fourth place in the make-up game of the 15th Challenge League round, as the Liechtenstein side were held to a 1-1 draw by Stade Nyonnais.

SDA

An own goal by Mats Hammerich around ten minutes before the end cost Vaduz two points. Jonathan De Onno had put the visitors ahead after a quarter of an hour at the bottom of the table.

The match had to be abandoned after five minutes on November 22. Nyon captain Adriano De Pierro was injured when he was kicked in the head and was unconscious for some time. According to his family, the player is on the road to recovery. It is not yet clear when the 33-year-old will be able to play again.

