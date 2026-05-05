Marc Schneider leads Vaduz to 52nd cup victory in Liechtenstein Keystone

FC Vaduz have won the Liechtenstein Cup for the 52nd time, securing their place in the Conference League qualifiers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Challenge League leaders beat USV Eschen-Mauren from the 1st division 4:3 in the final at home in the Rheinpark on Tuesday.

The 79th Cup final was not the clear-cut affair that was expected. Vaduz surrendered a 2-0 lead - as they did 14 years ago. Back then, the favorites lost to USV Eschen-Mauren on penalties and missed out on winning the cup for the last time. Now Marc Schneider's team was able to avert the same fate. Mats Hammerich (66') and Brian Beyer (77') ensured the decision after the outsiders had equalized.