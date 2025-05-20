FC Vaduz win the Liechtenstein Cup for the 51st time thanks in part to two-goal scorer Fabrizio Cavegn (left). Picture: Keystone

FC Vaduz wins the Liechtenstein Cup for the 51st time and thus secures its participation in the qualification for the Conference League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The team from the Challenge League prevailed in the final against FC Balzers from the 2nd interregional league at home in the Rheinpark on Tuesday after a comeback.

Victory in the 78th cup final was no walk in the park for Vaduz. Coach Marc Schneider's team trailed 0:2 against the lower-ranked outsiders until the 65th minute, before scoring three goals within twelve minutes to turn the game around and win 3:2. Fabrizio Cavegn, Javier Navarro and Cavegn again (with a hand penalty) were the Vaduz goalscorers in front of 1,185 spectators.

Vaduz have won 25 of the last 26 cup finals. Balzers have been waiting for their twelfth cup win since 1997. The last time Eschen-Mauren managed to defeat Vaduz in a cup final was 13 years ago.