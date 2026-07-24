Vaduz will be without several players for the coming weeks and months. According to the Liechtenstein club, Stephan Seiler, Ranjan Neelakandan, and Lado Akhalaia are out with injuries.

According to the club, Seiler had been struggling with knee problems for some time and has now undergone surgery. Due to the procedure and the rehabilitation that is now beginning, the midfielder is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. Akhalaia will also be out for a similar length of time for the newly promoted team. The forward sustained a shoulder injury in the first game of the new season, which required surgery.

Neelakandan is expected to be sidelined for several months. The 20-year-old midfielder suffered a knee injury during the friendly match against Lugano and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Vaduz will play its first Super League game on Sunday in an away match against Lugano.