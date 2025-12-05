  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League Vaduz win for the eighth time in a row

SDA

5.12.2025 - 23:07

Marc Schneider and FC Vaduz continue their march in the Challenge League
Marc Schneider and FC Vaduz continue their march in the Challenge League
Keystone

Vaduz extend their winning streak in the Challenge League. The 1-0 win against Xamax in the round of 16 is the eighth victory in a row, putting second-placed Aarau under pressure.

Keystone-SDA

05.12.2025, 23:07

For the fifth time in a row, Vaduz won with just one goal difference, and for the third time in a row the final score was 1-0. Against Neuchâtel Xamax, Marcel Monsberger scored the decisive goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Aarau can draw level with the leaders on points with a win in Yverdon on Sunday.

Telegrams and table:

Etoile Carouge - Wil 0:0 - 511 spectators. - SR Anex - Remarks: 75th yellow card against Bohon Diet (Wil).

Vaduz - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 1:0 (0:0). - 1400 spectators. - SR Qovanaj. - Goal: 95. Monsberger 1:0.

Saturday: Bellinzona - Stade Nyonnais 18.00. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Rapperswil-Jona 18.00. - Sunday: Yverdon - Aarau 14.00.

1. Vaduz 16/39 (34:14). 2. Aarau 15/36 (29:17). 3. Yverdon 15/30 (33:18). 4. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 15/21 (24:21). 5. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 14/20 (23:20). 6. Stade Nyonnais 15/17 (19:22). 7. Rapperswil-Jona 15/16 (17:22). 8. Etoile Carouge 16/13 (12:21). 9. Wil 16/13 (13:28). 10. Bellinzona 15/7 (11:32).

More from the department

Bundesliga. Gladbach plunge Mainz further into crisis

BundesligaGladbach plunge Mainz further into crisis

Luck of the draw for the Nati. Streller:

Luck of the draw for the NatiStreller: "If you don't beat Qatar, you've lost nothing in the knockout phase of the World Cup"

Xhaka:

Xhaka: "A very cool group"Duel against Italy possible: these are the nations Switzerland will face at the 2026 World Cup