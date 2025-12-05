Marc Schneider and FC Vaduz continue their march in the Challenge League Keystone

Vaduz extend their winning streak in the Challenge League. The 1-0 win against Xamax in the round of 16 is the eighth victory in a row, putting second-placed Aarau under pressure.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the fifth time in a row, Vaduz won with just one goal difference, and for the third time in a row the final score was 1-0. Against Neuchâtel Xamax, Marcel Monsberger scored the decisive goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Aarau can draw level with the leaders on points with a win in Yverdon on Sunday.

Telegrams and table:

Etoile Carouge - Wil 0:0 - 511 spectators. - SR Anex - Remarks: 75th yellow card against Bohon Diet (Wil).

Vaduz - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 1:0 (0:0). - 1400 spectators. - SR Qovanaj. - Goal: 95. Monsberger 1:0.

Saturday: Bellinzona - Stade Nyonnais 18.00. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Rapperswil-Jona 18.00. - Sunday: Yverdon - Aarau 14.00.

1. Vaduz 16/39 (34:14). 2. Aarau 15/36 (29:17). 3. Yverdon 15/30 (33:18). 4. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 15/21 (24:21). 5. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 14/20 (23:20). 6. Stade Nyonnais 15/17 (19:22). 7. Rapperswil-Jona 15/16 (17:22). 8. Etoile Carouge 16/13 (12:21). 9. Wil 16/13 (13:28). 10. Bellinzona 15/7 (11:32).